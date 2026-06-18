Who Is Tori Penso? Meet The Historic All-Women Officiating Team At FIFA World Cup 2026

For only the second time in FIFA World Cup history, an all-women refereeing team took charge of a men's match during the Group A clash between Czechia and South Africa at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday. Referee Tori Penso and assistant referees Kathryn Nesbitt and Brooke Mayo formed the World Cup's first all-American officiating trio, while also becoming only the second all-women on-field refereeing team to oversee a men's fixture at the showpiece tournament. The appointment marked another milestone for American officiating, with Penso becoming the first American woman to referee a men's FIFA World Cup match.

The first all-women refereeing panel at a men's World Cup came at Qatar 2022, when France's Stephanie Frappart was joined by assistant referees Neuza Back of Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico for the group-stage match between Costa Rica and Germany.

The trio are no strangers to breaking barriers together. They became the first American officiating crew to oversee a FIFA World Cup final when they worked the 2023 Women's World Cup final between Spain and England. In 2025, they also became the first all-female on-field crew to officiate the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final, when they took charge for the match between Austin FC and Nashville SC.

Who Is Tori Penso?

At the centre of the historic crew is Tori Penso, a Florida native who began refereeing at 14 to earn some extra money. Away from football, she built a career in digital marketing, working with major brands before later also serving as an adjunct professor at the University of South Florida..

Penso's rise through the refereeing ranks has been equally impressive. She made her National Women's Soccer League debut in 2015 and, in 2020, became the first woman in two decades to referee a Major League Soccer match. Her performances earned her a FIFA badge in 2021 and appointments at major tournaments, including the 2023 Women's World Cup final and the Paris Olympics. The Czechia-South Africa fixture added another first to her growing list of achievements.

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Kathryn Nesbitt: Scientist Turned Elite Official

Assistant referee Kathryn "Katy" Nesbitt brings one of the most unusual backgrounds in world football officiating. She holds a PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh and previously worked as an assistant professor, researching brain chemistry and neurological processes.

Nesbitt eventually chose refereeing as a full-time career and has become one of the most respected assistant referees in the game. She earned her FIFA badge in 2016 and was selected for multiple Women's World Cups and Olympic Games. At Qatar 2022, she became the first woman to officiate a men's World Cup knockout-stage match, when she served as an assistant referee for the Round of 16 game between England and Senegal.

Brooke Mayo: Trailblazer On And Off The Pitch

Assistant referee Brooke Mayo completes the historic trio with a background that combines playing, coaching and officiating. A Texas native, she played Division I football at Tennessee Tech University before spending several years as a physical education teacher and coach of a high-school football team.

Mayo earned a place on FIFA's international panel in 2018 and has steadily risen through the ranks. She has officiated at the Women's World Cup, the Olympic Games and the FIFA Club World Cup, while also becoming a familiar presence in domestic American competitions. Her performances earned her U.S. Soccer's Female Referee of the Year award in 2025.

Her appointment carries additional historical significance. Mayo is the first publicly out gay match official to officiate a men's FIFA World Cup fixture, marking a notable moment for LGBTQ+ representation in international football. She has previously spoken about the challenges of being open about her identity while building a career in sport and has credited football's officiating community with providing a sense of belonging and support.

As part of the first all-American officiating crew and only the second all-women on-field refereeing team in men's World Cup history, Mayo's presence adds another layer to an already landmark occasion.

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