India Break Multiple Records During Its 95-Run Win Over Netherlands At Women's T20 World Cup

India produced a commanding all-round performance to register a massive 95-run victory over the Netherlands in their Women's T20 World Cup clash on Wednesday, setting multiple records in the process.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma laid the foundation for the emphatic win with a breathtaking 115-run partnership off just 70 deliveries. Mandhana continued her rich vein of form with a fluent 74 off 47 balls, while Shafali smashed 55 from 38 deliveries to help India post a formidable 209/5.

The total also made India only the second team after England to cross the 200-run mark in a Women's T20 World Cup match.

Asked to bat first, India got off to a flying start as Shafali dominated the Powerplay. The aggressive opener punished the Dutch bowlers for their wayward lines and lengths, striking boundaries at will. One of the highlights of her innings was a lofted drive over extra cover off pacer Isabel Woning.

Mandhana took charge after the Powerplay, displaying her trademark elegance and timing. She was particularly severe on Silver Siegers, collecting four boundaries in as many deliveries during the 15th over.

The Netherlands struggled to contain the Indian batters, with frequent bowling changes failing to stem the flow of runs. After the opening pair departed, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur could not fully capitalize, but quick-fire contributions from Richa Ghosh (20 off 8 balls) and Deepti Sharma (10 off 2 balls) ensured India crossed the 200-run barrier.

In reply, the Netherlands never seriously threatened India's imposing target. Captain Babette de Leede fought hard for her 28 off 27 balls, while Sterre Kalis added 18 off 13, but wickets fell regularly at the other end.

India's bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings. Debutant pacer Nandani Sharma enjoyed a memorable outing, claiming her first ICC wicket when Heather Siegers was caught at cover. Deepti Sharma struck early as well, dismissing Phebe Molkenboer in her opening over.

The Netherlands innings unravelled further against spinner Shree Charani, who ripped through the middle and lower order. Charani was even on a hat-trick during the 17th over as she finished with an impressive spell that left the Dutch batting lineup in disarray.

Kalis was bowled by Shafali Verma after playing down the wrong line, while De Leede was stumped charging down the track to Nandani Sharma. The Netherlands were eventually bowled out for 114 in 17.3 overs.

The only concern for India came when off-spinner Shreyanka Patil twisted her ankle while fielding and had to be stretchered off the ground shortly after delivering her first ball of the match.

India also made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Yastika Bhatia for Bharti Fulmali and handing Nandani Sharma a place in the side in place of Arundhati Reddy.

With the comprehensive victory, India strengthened their position in the tournament and will now turn their attention to a much tougher challenge against South Africa in Manchester on June 21.

Several team and individual records were created during India's commanding win over the Netherlands:

India's score of 209/5 is the third highest total by a team in the history of Women's T20 World Cup. It is also their highest-score ever in the tournament.

Deepti Sharma has joined former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami on the list of women's cricketers with most wickets for India in international cricket. Both the bowlers have 355 wickets to their name.

The 95-run win over the Netherlands is India's fifth-biggest win in women's T20Is.

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