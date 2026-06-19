Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Highlights: Super-Sub Manzambi Scores Brace As Swiss Run Riot In 4-1 Win

Switzerland produced a devastating late burst to defeat Bosnia & Herzegovina 4-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B clash at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. After a goalless first 73 minutes, Johan Manzambi struck twice off the bench, with Rubén Vargas and Granit Xhaka also finding the net as the Swiss scored four times in the final 23 minutes to end Bosnia's nine-match unbeaten run.

For much of the evening, Bosnia's disciplined defensive structure frustrated Switzerland. The first half offered few clear-cut chances, with Bosnia content to sit deep and restrict space in central areas. Switzerland controlled possession but struggled to create meaningful openings, and the sides went into the break locked at 0-0.

The turning point arrived shortly after the hour mark when Switzerland coach Murat Yakin turned to his bench. The introduction of Vargas and 20-year-old Manzambi injected fresh energy into the attack and transformed the contest.

The breakthrough came in the 74th minute. Vargas stretched the Bosnian defence with a run down the left before delivering a dangerous ball into the area. The clearance fell kindly for Manzambi, who unleashed a superb volley that flew past goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj to make it 1-0.

Bosnia's hopes of finding a way back suffered a major setback six minutes later. Manzambi raced through on goal before being brought down by Tarik Muharemović, who was shown a straight red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

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Switzerland quickly capitalised on their numerical advantage. In the 84th minute, Vargas capped an impressive cameo by finding space inside the penalty area and finishing low into the corner to double the lead.

The Swiss put the game beyond doubt in the 90th minute. Xhaka started the move from deep before Vargas burst forward and squared the ball for Manzambi, who arrived unmarked to sidefoot the ball past the keeper for his second goal of the night.

Bosnia pulled back a consolation goal to give their fans reason to cheer when substitute Ermin Mahmić produced a stunning strike from distance in the third minute of stoppage time to reduce the deficit to 3-1.

Any faint hopes of an unlikely comeback were nipped in the bud just moments later. Sead Kolašinac conceded a penalty deep into added time, and Xhaka calmly converted from the spot in the 97th minute to complete a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

The result breaks open Group B after all four teams began the matchday level on one point. Switzerland move to four points and take control of their qualification hopes, while Bosnia remained on one point with their goal difference taking a significant hit.

Switzerland will face Canada in their final group-stage fixture knowing that a draw will be enough to secure a place in the knockout rounds, while a victory would guarantee top spot in Group B. Bosnia & Herzegovina, meanwhile, must beat Qatar in their final match and may also need a sizeable winning margin to strengthen their chances of progressing.

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