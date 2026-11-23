Sri Lanka A will take on Bangladesh A in the 10th match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Monday, November 23, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Both teams have made winning starts to their campaigns and will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. Sri Lanka A defeated Afghanistan A by six wickets in their opening match before registering a 24-run victory over Hong Kong, China.

Bangladesh A, meanwhile, began their campaign with an eight-wicket win against Hong Kong before edging past Afghanistan A by one wicket in their second match.

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With both teams having registered two victories in their opening fixtures, Monday's encounter will be important in determining the Group A standings. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A: Match Date And Time

The Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will take place on Monday, November 23. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A: Venue

The Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Telecast?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match on the Sony Sports Network.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A: Squads

Sri Lanka A Squad: Pavan Rathnayake (captain), Sineth Jayawardena, Lasith Croospulle, Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Ravindu Fernando, Chamika Heenatigala, Wanuja Sahan, Nishan Madushka, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Duvindu Ranatunga, Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh.

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Bangladesh A Squad: Saif Hassan (captain), Parvez Hossain Emon, Iftikhar Hossain Ifti, Shahadat Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Irfan Shukkur, Samiun Basir, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Rubel, Chowdhury Mohammed Rizwan, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Ripon Mondol and Mohammad Saifuddin.

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