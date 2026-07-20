Spain's Unai Simón's Wins FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Glove Award

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón has won the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Glove after producing one of the finest goalkeeping performances in the tournament's history.

Simón became only the second Spaniard to win the award, following Iker Casillas, who claimed it during Spain's maiden World Cup triumph in 2010.

The 29-year-old finished the tournament with seven clean sheets, setting a new record for the most by a goalkeeper in a single edition of the competition. Spain's title-winning campaign was built on an exceptional defensive foundation, with the team conceding just one goal in eight matches.

Before the final, Simón had let in only one goal throughout the tournament—against Belgium—while recording six clean sheets. The World Cup final saw Spain beat Argentina, allowing them to finish the competition having conceded just one goal in total; the fewest by any champion in the tournament's history.

Spain's World Cup squad also featured two other world-class goalkeepers: David Raya, who won the Premier League Golden Glove during Arsenal's title-winning campaign, and Barcelona's Joan García, the reigning La Liga Golden Glove winner. Yet, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente picked Simón, and the goalkeeper justified the faith shown in him with a series of commanding displays. He combined sharp reflexes with confident decision-making, excellent positioning, and strong control of his penalty area.

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Simón also formed a formidable understanding with central defenders Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsí, as Spain's backline emerged as the standout defensive unit of the competition.

Now featuring in his fourth major international tournament, Simón has firmly established himself among Spain's finest goalkeepers. Having played a key role in Spain's 2024 UEFA European Championship triumph—where he kept three clean sheets in six appearances—he has now added a World Cup winner's medal and the Golden Glove award to his growing list of achievements.

Other goalkeepers who have won the prestigious award include Argentina's Emiliano Martinez in 2022, Belgium's Thibaut Courtois in 2018, Germany's Manuel Neuer in 2014, Italy's Gianluigi Buffon in 2006, Germany's Oliver Kahn in 2002, France's Fabien Barthez in 1998, and Belgium's Michel Preud'homme in 1994.

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