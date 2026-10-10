Real Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

Real Madrid will host Villarreal in their Matchday 8 fixture of the 2026-27 LaLiga season at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, October 10.

The hosts will look to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby, while Villarreal will aim to continue their winning run.

Real Madrid have collected 15 points from seven matches and sit fourth in the standings. Meanwhile, Villarreal are ninth with eight points from the same number of games.

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The visitors head into the contest after consecutive victories against Malaga and Levante, before the international break, while Real Madrid will be eager to return to winning ways in front of their home supporters.

There were several concerns over Kylian Mbappe's fitness, but according to multiple reports, the star striker is fit to start the match.

The pressure on veteran manager Jose Mourinho is mounting, with Madrid heading into a crucial run of fixtures before the end of October.

Champions League ties against Roma and RB Leipzig are on the horizon, while in La Liga they also face Villarreal, Sevilla and Barcelona over the same period, leaving little room for error.

On the other hand, Villarreal arrive in far better spirits than they began the season. After a difficult start under new head coach Íñigo Pérez, who replaced Marcelino in the dugout, the Yellow Submarine have won back-to-back league games.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal​: Kickoff Time

The Real Madrid vs Villarreal LaLiga match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, October 11.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal:​ Venue

The Real Madrid vs Villarreal LaLiga match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal​: LaLiga Head-to-Head

Real Madrid hold a commanding record in this fixture; the two sides have met 55 times, with Madrid winning 32, Villarreal six and 17 ending in draws.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal​: Probable Lineups

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger, Marc Cucurella; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Bernardo Silva; Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Kylian Mbappé

Villarreal (4-2-3-1): Gulácsi (GK); Freeman, Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona; Pape Gueye, Saliba; Pepe, Moleiro, Mikautadze; Ayoze Pérez

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed TV channel for the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Villarreal LaLiga match in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Indian viewers can watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal LaLiga match live on the FanCode app and website.

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