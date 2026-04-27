1,160% Profit Prodigy: How 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Became The IPL's Best Investment

In a season defined by soaring totals, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) most lucrative asset. His performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday wasn't just a cricketing masterclass; it was a financial anomaly.

Sooryavanshi bludgeoned 103 runs off just 37 balls, shattering records with a 36-ball century. While SRH ultimately chased down the 229-run target, the young opener's "market value" continues to outpace the league's biggest superstars.

Sooryavanshi's impressive batting has become a bright spot for Rajasthan this season. Despite their defeats, the franchise is realising the value of their young asset's immense potential.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 37-Ball 103, Becomes Youngest To 1,000 T20 Runs - Watch

The Economics Of A Prodigy

Sooryavanshi is operating like a low-cost asset, with high-value returns. Before the SRH clash, he had already generated Rs 6.13 crore in match value against a rolling cost of just Rs 55 lakh, a Hindustan Times report points out.

Following his Hyderabad blitz, his total season value has skyrocketed to Rs 7.98 crore, the report said. When measured against his estimated rolling cost of Rs 62.88 lakh, the "profit" on his performance stands at a staggering 1,169.6%. Essentially, every Rs 1.1 crore RR invested in him at the auction is currently yielding Rs 12.7 crore in on-field value.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Fastest And Youngest To 500 Runs In Tournament History

High Impact, Low Liability

Unlike "marquee" players who carry the burden of Rs 15-20 crore price tags, Sooryavanshi's low entry cost (Rs 1.1 crore) allows him to play with utter freedom and with his own playbook.

The HT report noted that the SRH match (Match 36 in IPL 2026) alone added Rs 1.84 crore to his valuation. After subtracting his match cost of Rs 7.86 lakh, RR netted a "performance profit" of Rs 1.76 crore from a single evening's work.

What stands out about the teenager is that Sooryavanshi has shown consistent value through repeated high-impact performances.

How Is Player Worth Calculated?

The valuation model begins by converting a player's auction price into a rolling match cost. For Sooryavanshi, this equates to Rs 7.86 lakh per match, totaling Rs 62.88 lakh over eight games.

Each performance is then assigned a monetary match worth based on normalised impact. This includes factors such as runs, strike-rate, match situation, overall innings influence, etc. While the model also accounts for bowling, Sooryavanshi's current valuation is driven entirely by his batting.

The Financial Equation:

Total Season Worth: This is the sum of all individual match values, which reached Rs 7.98 crore by Match 36.

Profit/Loss Calculation: Net value is determined by subtracting the total rolling cost from the total match worth. For Sooryavanshi, this results in a profit of Rs 7.35 crore (Rs 7.98 crore - Rs 62.86 lakh).

Investment Return Multiple: By dividing his total worth (Rs 798.11 lakh) by his rolling cost (Rs 62.86 lakh), his return multiple stands at 12.696x.

This extraordinary growth means a Rs 1 crore investment in "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stock" is now worth Rs 12.70 crore, representing a net profit of Rs 11.70 crore.

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