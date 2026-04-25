IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 37-Ball 103, Becomes Youngest To 1,000 T20 Runs - Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi converted a blistering start into a landmark innings, scoring 103 off 37 balls during Rajasthan Royals' first IPL 2026 home game in Jaipur, taking apart the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack on Saturday, April 25.

The 15-year-old, who had earlier raced to a 15-ball half-century, maintained his aggressive tempo to bring up his century in just 36 deliveries. He finished with 103 at a strike-rate of 278.37, with five fours and 12 sixes before being trapped LBW by Sakib Hussain.

The innings also saw Sooryavanshi become the youngest player in history to reach 1,000 runs in T20 cricket, achieving the milestone at 15 years and 29 days.

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Sooryavanshi's century is the fastest of IPL 2026 so far, and third fastest in the tournament's history. Chris Gayle holds the record, with a 30-ball century in 2013 and Sooryavanshi himself owns the record for second fastest ton with his 35-ball maiden IPL hundred against Gujarat Titans last season.

Records under threat every time he bats 🔥



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a 36-ball century, third-fastest in #TATAIPL history. #TATAIPL 2026 | #RRvSRH | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/HHSiOA288w pic.twitter.com/NggaHKljUS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2026

The RR prodigy also brought up 50 IPL sixes during his knock, reaching the milestone in just 15 innings, the fastest in the tournament's history.

He set the tone of his innings early, taking apart Praful Hinge, who had dismissed him for a golden duck when these two teams met earlier this season. Sooryavanshi launched Hinge for four consecutive sixes in the opening over and then pulled the first delivery he faced from Pat Cummins for another six, racing to 30 off just six balls.

He was handed a repreive when still batting on 32 in the 5th over, mistiming the pull against Eshan Malinga but Aniket Verma couldn't hold on at deep midwicket.

He brought up his fifty with a six against Sakib Hussain in the 6th over, pulling the first delivery he faced from the pacer over cow corner. It was the first time Hussain has been hit for a six this season.

Not once. Not twice. THREE times 👀



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits another 15-ball half-century this season.👊🏻🔥#TATAIPL 2026 | #RRvSRH | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/HHSiOA288w pic.twitter.com/nY3fbmzXpe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2026

Sooryavanshi brought up his century with another onslaught against Hussain, hitting him for six, four and six off consecutive deliveries in the 14th over, before being trapped LBW on the very next ball after bringing up his ton.

With his innings, Sooryavanshi also took the Orange Cap away from KL Rahul who had smashed an unbeaten 152* in the earlier match of the day. Sooryavanshi now has 357 runs from eight mathces this season.

His innings laid the foundation for RR to post 228/6, the highest score at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium coming in their first game of the season at the venue, having played their opening home games at Guwahati.

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