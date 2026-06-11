Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 India Launch Imminent — Will Z Flip 8 Be Samsung's Last Clamshell?

Samsung appears to be moving swiftly towards the launch of its next generation of foldable smartphones, with three devices — reportedly Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra — having received certification from India's Bureau of Indian Standards. The BIS certifications signal that an official debut in the country could be imminent. The certifications arrive ahead of Samsung's anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, expected to take place on July 22, where the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil its latest foldables and other Galaxy devices.

Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8 Wide, Z Fold 8 Ultra Get BIS Certification

The BIS database reveals that three Samsung devices bearing the model numbers SM-A857B/SM-F776B, SM-D642B/SM-F971B, and SM-D647B/SM-F976B have been certified in India between June 4 and June 9. These model numbers are believed to correspond to the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, respectively.

While BIS listings do not disclose hardware specifications, they are an established indicator that a brand is actively preparing products for a formal market rollout.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra name has already received a formal indication through a Bluetooth SIG filing, while the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is anticipated to carry forward the legacy of last year's Z Flip 7. The exact branding for the wide foldable variant remains unconfirmed, with the rumour mill referring to it as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide or the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

At the July 22 event, Samsung may also reveal refreshed smartwatches and other additions to Samsung's broader Galaxy ecosystem.

Will Z Flip 8 Be Samsung's Last Clamshell?

Adding an air of significance to the Z Flip 8's arrival, rumours suggest it could be the last flip-style foldable Samsung ever produces. If accurate, the company's 2027 lineup may move entirely to a book-style form factor, potentially comprising two models: the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 9 Wide.

Samsung has not officially commented on any of these developments. However, due to rising manufacturing costs and flattening consumer interest in clamshell foldables, tech insiders indicate Samsung may not develop a Z Flip 9, choosing instead to focus resources completely towards book-style foldables.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max May See $100 Price Bump Over iPhone 17 Pro Max

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.