IPL 2026: KL Rahul's Record-Shattering 152 Powers Delhi Capitals To Season-High Score Of 264/2

KL Rahul put on a batting masterclass at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, smashing an unbeaten 152 to lead the Delhi Capitals to a dominant position against the Punjab Kings.

The DC wicketkeeper-batter reached his century in just 47 deliveries, marking his sixth IPL hundred and his second for the franchise. With six tons, he now has the third most number of hundreds in the league alongside Chris Gayle and Sanju Samson. The knock was a clinical display of power hitting, featuring 16 fours and 9 sixes. With this performance, Rahul moves into a tie with Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner for the most centuries scored for the Delhi Capitals.

Also Read: 'Forgive But Never Forget': Sreesanth Alleges Harbhajan Singh Profited Rs 1 Crore From IPL Slapgate

The innings, however, was not without a bit of luck. Rahul was given a lifeline early in his knock when Shashank Singh dropped him on 12. He made the most of the reprieve, anchoring a massive 220-run partnership with Nitish Rana, who contributed a quick-fire 91 off 44 balls.

Rahul's unbeaten 152 is now the third-highest individual score in IPL history, sitting only behind Gayle's 175* (2013) and Brendon McCullum's 158* (2008). It also made him the Indian batter with the highest individual score in the history of the league. Driven by Rahul's aggression, DC posted a season-high score of 264/2. The performance also propelled the 34-year-old to the top of the season's batting charts, as he overtook Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 357 runs.

ALSO READ: CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Preview: Weather, Likely XI, H2H Record, Live Streaming & More

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.