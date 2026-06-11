US-Iran Talks Still On Track After Washington Strikes On Tehran: Report

Despite a violent midnight exchange of military attacks, diplomatic conversations and peace talks between the United States and Iran are still on course. In order to close gaps on important topics, Qatari mediators have been actively interacting with Iranian officials in Tehran. This has allowed the diplomatic process to proceed concurrently with the continued hostilities in the region.

"Despite an overnight exchange of strikes between the US and Iran that threatened to disrupt the diplomatic endeavour, the talks went on. After overnight talks, the United States and Iran are still on course to strike a deal," CNN reported.

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A delegation from Qatar left Tehran early on Thursday following talks with Iranian officials, the report added. The talks, which were carried out in tandem with the US, continued into the early hours on Thursday. The delegation was in Tehran during the overnight US strike on Iran.

Despite 48 hours of persistent retaliatory strikes, the negotiations have continued. In "self-defence" after an American helicopter was shot down in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States began military strikes against Iranian locations. Iran retaliated by attacking U.S. military installations and partner sites around the Gulf, including Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait.

Global oil prices, which initially rose amid worries of a larger conflict, have partially calmed after learning that diplomatic talks are still feasible, according to Investing.com.

In response to calls to give up on diplomatic efforts, mediators — including Pakistan — continued to advocate for de-escalation and a negotiated settlement.

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Meanwhile, there were explosions all over Iran, especially in several strategic areas close to the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump issued a warning that the military would hit vital infrastructure once more and that US attacks could resume if an agreement isn't reached.

The IRGC claimed to have attacked US bases in the area in retaliation. Twenty missiles were intercepted after Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan activated their air defences.

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