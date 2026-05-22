Pep Guardiolo Steps Down As Man City Manager: A Look At His Stellar Record In English Football

Pep Guardiola will step down as the manager of Manchester City this summer. The Catalan legend will continue his association with the City Football Group in his role as a Global Ambassador.

Guardiola, who joined Man City in 2016, ushered in a decade of transformation for the Premier League club. He helped the team win 20 major trophies. The 55-year-old will take charge of his final game on Sunday as Man City face Aston Villa after their Premier League title hopes were dashed.

Guardiola has chosen to take advantage of a break clause in his contract, which was set to run until June 2027, leave a year early, ESPN reported. “Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time. Nothing is eternal; if it were, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City,” the 55-year-old explained in a statement.

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Pep Guardiola's Record

The 55-year-old manager is seen as one of the most successful in the business, having helped Man City clinch six Premier League titles, five League Cups, three FA Cups, the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Under his tenure, Man City largely dominated the English. They became the first team to reach 100 points in a Premier League season in 2017-18. The same season, the club also set the record for most goals scored in a campaign - 106.

In the 2022-23 season, City became the second English team after city rivals Manchester United to complete the Treble. They won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League the same year. United achieved this feat in the 1998-99 season.

The team's UEFA Super Cup title, which came after an easy 4-0 win over Fluminense in Jeddah, led City to become the first English side in history to win five of football's biggest club prizes in a calendar year.

Later, the side achieved another milestone, as they won the English league title for four successive seasons with their victory in the 2023-24 campaign.

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In his final act, Guardiola led the team to victory in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. His hopes for a seventh Premier League title were dashed after City were unable to win their penultimate game and drew 1-1 at Bournemouth, leading Arsenal to clinch the title.

Before his decade-long association with City, Pep was part of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

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