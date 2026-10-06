Pakistan Cricket Board Forced To Sell Cricket Rights At Nearly Half The Reserve Price

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sold the broadcasting rights for 25 international home matches to state broadcaster Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) for Rs 350 million, well below the reserve price of Rs 600 million.

PTV was the only broadcaster to submit a bid for the rights, according to the report. The PCB had invited bids through a tender issued a few days earlier, but unlike some of its previous deals, it did not allow broadcasters to bid as part of a consortium.

PTV eventually secured the rights with its Rs 350 million bid, which is around 42 per cent below the PCB's reserve price.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Pakistan Pull Out Of World Championship Of Legends: What Forced Their Withdrawal?

The latest broadcasting agreement covers 25 matches, comprising five Tests, 14 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and six T20 Internationals (T20Is).

Pakistan are scheduled to play three T20Is against Sri Lanka this month, followed by a seven-match triangular ODI series involving England. The team is also scheduled to play two Tests against Sri Lanka next month.

PCB Broadcasting Rights Deal Faces Limited Competition

A source cited in the report said the number of interested bidders has dropped sharply, and at least three broadcasters still owe the PCB money from previous deals where they had partnered through consortiums.

The broadcasters were not prevented from participating in the recent bidding process, as they did not submit bids. A company that had previously purchased a large chunk of Pakistan cricket's broadcasting rights also said it had no interest.

The report also noted that Pakistan team's recent performances and the lack of interest from sponsors and advertisers as reasons for the poor response.

Zimbabwe's Pakistan Tour In Doubt

The rights package also includes three T20Is against Ireland scheduled for January 2027, followed by a seven-match triangular ODI series involving Ireland and Zimbabwe.

However, Zimbabwe have indicated that they are not in a position to travel to Pakistan because of internal issues within their cricket board.

ALSO READ: WCL Season 3: Pakistan Champions Pull Out After NOC Dispute With PCB

The lack of interest in broadcasting rights has also affected the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The PCB reportedly struggled to attract the expected response for the 11th edition of the tournament, which was held earlier this year and featured two new teams.

A broadcaster that acquired the PSL's broadcasting rights last year also reportedly continues to owe the board billions of rupees.



(With PTI Inputs)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.