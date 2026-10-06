Pakistan Pull Out Of World Championship Of Legends: What Forced Their Withdrawal?

Pakistan Champions have decided to pull out of the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) tournament, which began on Oct. 3. In an official post on Instagram, the World Championship of Legends account informed that the decision was taken due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

“WCL Season 3 continues with six teams. The game is still on. The legends continue,” the post, shared on Monday, read.

While no official reason was given behind Pakistan's bid to withdraw from the event, a report by CricInfo said that the development came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to issue No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the players. The PCB had earlier criticised the tournament, accusing it of mixing politics with sport and saying it would not allow future participation. It also announced a blanket ban on Pakistan's participation in the event.

Despite efforts by the WCL to secure the required NOCs, the standoff between the tournament organisers and the PCB continued. Pakistan had finished runners-up to South Africa in last year's edition.

"Pakistan Champions regret to confirm that the team will not be able to participate in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to uphold its refusal to issue the required NOC," the Pakistan Champions side said in a statement to Cricinfo.

The team said that its owner Kamil Khan had formally asked the PCB to reconsider its decision and had remained in discussions over their participation. However, the PCB maintained its decision.

This year's tournament began on Oct. 3, with a game between India and Australia. Pakistan's opening game against Bangladesh was postponed as organisers tried to reach an agreement with the PCB. According to Cricinfo, WCL organisers were willing to reschedule Pakistan's matches while discussions over the NOCs continued. However, it is now clear that the team will not be participating in the tournament.

The PCB's refusal to participate followed after India withdrew from two matches against Pakistan, including last year's semi-final. Pakistan received a walkover in that game, but the PCB objected to India being awarded a point after the group-stage withdrawal.

WCL 2026 Revised Schedule

Following the development, the World Championship of Legends has announced a revised schedule for Season 3. The tournament will run till Oct. 18. All matches will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

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