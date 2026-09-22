One-Off T20I: India Escapes Defeat By Just Two Runs Vs Japan

India narrowly defeated Japan by two runs in their first-ever cricket meeting at the Asian Games, surviving a major scare in a rain-hit contest at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

The match was reduced to five overs per side after a rain delay of nearly two and a half hours. Despite being expected to dominate against Japan, India could manage only 32/4 in their five-over innings.

Japan, meanwhile, lost three early wickets in their chase but kept the contest alive until the final over. The hosts eventually finished just two runs short of a historic victory.

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Japan Bowlers Keep India Batters In Check

India struggled against Japan's spin-heavy bowling attack after being asked to bat in the shortened contest. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a first-ball duck, while Sanju Samson scored nine runs and Ishan Kishan managed three.

Shreyas Iyer was India's top scorer, making 16 off 12 balls, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on one.

Iyer was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his valuable contribution with the bat.

India's top three managed just 12 runs between them.

Charlie Hara-Hinze was Japan's standout bowler, finishing with figures of 2/17. Ibrahim Takahashi and Benjamin Ito-Davis picked up one wicket each.

Japan Come Close To Historic Upset

Chasing 33 from 30 deliveries, Japan began their innings with hopes of pulling off a stunning upset.

However, India's all-rounder Washington Sundar struck quickly for India, dismissing Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Ibrahim Takahashi.

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake was then run out after Ishan Kishan produced a superb direct hit, leaving Japan under further pressure.

Despite losing wickets, Benjamin Ito-Davis and Alexander Shirai-Patmore kept Japan in the contest with a crucial partnership.

Their efforts brought Japan to within eight runs of what would have been their biggest-ever victory heading into the final over.

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With the match hanging in the balance, India handed the ball to Axar Patel. The spinner held his nerve, conceding just five runs in the final over to end Japan's late charge.

India ultimately held on for a narrow two-run victory, but Japan's spirited performance ensured the first-ever meeting between the two sides went down to the wire.

India and Japan will now shift their focus to the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 24. The Shreyas Iyer-led Indian side will be looking to defend its gold medal in the competition.

India's women's team, meanwhile, have already secured the gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka in the final. It was their second consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games, having also won the title at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

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