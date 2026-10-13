Oman vs Nepal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Oman will take on Nepal in Match 135 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, 2023-27, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday, October 13.

Both teams will be looking to strengthen their positions in the competition as the race for the 2027 ODI World Cup qualification spots intensifies.

Nepal head into the contest after defeating Canada by 24 runs in their previous League 2 match on October 11.

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Captain Rohit Paudel scored a century, making 101 off 127 balls, while Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC and Nandan Yadav picked up two wickets each. Oman, meanwhile, defeated Canada by 41 runs on October 9.

Oman vs Nepal: Squads

Oman squad: Vinayak Shukla (captain), Jatinder Singh, Hammad Mirza, Karan Sonavale, Shakeel Ahmad, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Mujibur Ali, Nadeem Khan, Hassnain Ali Shah, Zikriya Islam, Shah Faisal, Hassnain Wahab, Sanju Sajeev and Abdul Khaliq.

Nepal squad: Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dev Khanal, Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel, Arjun Kumal, Sundeep Jora, Gulshan Jha, Basir Ahamad, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Shahab Alam and Sher Malla.

Oman vs Nepal: Time

The Oman vs Nepal match's coverage will start at 11:00 a.m. on October 13, Tuesday.

Oman vs Nepal: Venue

The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman.

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Oman vs Nepal: Time: Live Telecast

No broadcaster has been confirmed as of now.

Oman vs Nepal: Time: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Oman vs Nepal match on Fancode app and website with an active subscription.

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