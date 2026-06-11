Meet Srishti Kiran, The Indian Tennis Prodigy Who Holds A Career-High ITF Junior Rank Of #357

Bengaluru tennis star Srishti Kiran has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the top-ranked player among all 13-and-under players in the ITF Junior World Ranking.

Srishti won five consecutive International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior titles and finished runner-up at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J100 event in Guatemala last week. Her performances helped her climb to a career-high ITF junior ranking of no. 357, making her the highest-ranked Under-13 player in the world, report PTI.

What makes her achievement even more remarkable is that she reached this position despite competing in only eight ranking events, which is two less than the maximum 10 tournaments used for rankings.

“I am really happy to become World No. 1 in my age group. It's something I wasn't thinking about at the start of the year, but all the hard work with my coaches, family and support team is paying off,” Srishti told PTI.

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Who Is Srishti Kiran?

Srishti is a class 8 student at Baldwin Girls' High School in Bengaluru. Her parents, Vinaya Kiran and Kiran Gopalrajan, run a retail showroom in the city. Her father, a former athlete who once dreamed of becoming a cricketer, recognised Srishti's potential at a young age. Determined to give his daughter every opportunity to succeed, he supported her journey into professional sport from the beginning, reported The Times of India.

Srishti began playing tennis at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association when she was just over 4 years old. She currently trains under coach Dhyan Uthappa at the Tennis Advantage Academy in Bengaluru.

At the age of seven, Srishti became the youngest player in India to win consecutive All India Tennis Association (AITA) Under-10 Championships. She later won the U-10 Global Junior Tour Dubai Bowl and helped India secure back-to-back gold medals at the ITF World Junior Tennis regional qualifiers.

Currently, Srishti is looking forward to competing in a J300 event in the United Kingdom, considered one of the leading junior tournaments before the Wimbledon Championships.

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