LSG v GT IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Preview: Likely XI, Weather, Players To Watch, H2H, Live Streaming

Lucknow Super Giants will square-off against Gujarat Titans in match 19 of 2026 Indian Premier League at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on Sunday.

LSG's season started with a disappointing loss against Delhi Capitals. However, the Rishabh Pant-led side bounced back from the defeat to notch wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. With two wins and a loss the team is placed fifth on the IPL points table. The team has several positives to draw from its victories in the previous two games. Pant scored a sturdy half-century in the run-chase against SRH. Against KKR young guns Ayish Badoni and Mukul Choudhary blasted fiery half-centuries as the team pulled-off yet another successful chase. With the likes of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nichollas Pooran also in the ranks, Lucknow's batting looks settled! It is the bowlers who have to step up. After three matches Prince Yadav is the team's highest wicket taker with 5 scalps.

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GT head into the match riding the momentum of a thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals, their first win of the season. Prior to that dramatic triumph, the side had suffered back-to-back defeats against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Against Delhi, captain Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar all got half-centuries. Rashid Khan's spell of 3/17 was key in derailing Delhi's chase. Pacer Prasidh Krishna, the season's second-highest wicket-taker with six scalps, showed remarkable composure while delivering the crucial final over against Delhi.

Weather and Pitch

According to Indian Meteorological Department Lucknow is going to have clear sky with strong winds on Sunday. The afternoon temperature is expected to be around 36°C.

The only match played at the venue thus far was the game between Lucknow and Delhi. It turned out to be a low-scoring fixture. The pacers from both sides enjoyed bowling on the surface. Expect a pitch that will assist the pacers.

Head to Head

Matches Played: 7

Lucknow Super Giants wins: 3

Gujarat Titans wins: 4

Players to watch

Mukul Choudhary (LSG): 21-year-old Mukul Choudhary played a remarkable cameo of 54 in just 27 balls to help Lucknow pull off a chase which at one stage was looking impossible. Choudhary's innings comprised of two fours and seven sixes. The batter has made the team's batting more potent.

Rashid Khan (GT): The spell of 3/17 against Delhi Capitals is the indicator that Rashid Khan is back at his best. The leg spinner is the most successful bowler in the T20 history. If Rashid keeps getting better from here on, then Gujarat has a sure-shot match winning bowler in their ranks.

Possible Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (capt., wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Adbul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohamed Shami

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharshan, Shubman Gill (capt.), Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

LIVE Telecast

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports channels.

LIVE Stream

LSG vs GT can also be streamed LIVE on the JioHotstar app.

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