KKR Season Preview: Full Squad, Match Schedule, Captain, Likely Playing XI, Injured Players And More | IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been sent scrambling back to the drawing board after a spate of injuries and a case of political point-scoring have left them with what can only be described as a full-blown crisis. The three-time champions enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season woefully short of premium fast bowling options, losing four guaranteed starters even before a ball could be bowled.

A Severly Depleted Fast Bowling Core

Their woes began with the curious case of Mustafizur Rahman, who was snapped up for Rs 9.20 crore at the auction only to be later ruled out due to an edict from the BCCI as India-Bangladesh relations soured.

Then came the injuries. One of India's premium fast bowlers, Harshit Rana, was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after undergoing a knee surgery and is now set to miss the bulk of the IPL season as well.

Sri Lankan slinger Matheesha Pathirana, who was signed for Rs 18 crore, is recovering from a muscle injury and is expected to miss the early part of the season. Akash Deep is the latest to be added to the list, with the Bengal pacer ruled out for the season with a lower-back stress injury.

Overlay that with the loss of Andre Russell, who has moved into a mentor's role, and KKR are left entering the season with a severely depleted fast-bowling core.

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Blessing Muzarabani, who picked up 13 wickets at the T20 World Cup, including 4/17 against Australia, was signed as a replacement for The Fizz. The Zimbabwe pacer tearing up his Pakistan Super League contract to join the Knights.

However, new coach Abhishek Nayar will no doubt urge the team management to go back into the market looking for reinforcements, which aren't easy to find.

Pre-Season Plans Disrupted

After lifting the trophy in 2024, KKR lost Shreyas Iyer and their mojo last season as they slumped to a disappointing eight-place finish.

At the auction, the Knights splashed the cash on Cameron Green, making him the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history at Rs. 25.20 crore. His subsequent dip in form at the T20 World Cup, coupled with the copious number of injuries KKR have picked up sees them enter the season with more questions than answers.

However, the addition of New Zealand's explosive opening pair of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen adds an exciting dimension to the team. Rahul Tripathi is also back for a second stint with the team and the veteran will be hoping a return to his home state will help reignite his own IPL career.

The team will once again be led by the experienced Ajinkya Rahane, who despite topping the team's run-charts last season (390 runs), faced criticism for his strike rate and conservative approach. Leading a side attempting a modern, high-tempo reset will only sharpen that focus.

KKR's 2026 season was designed to be a bold reset, a shift in identity, personnel, and tactical philosophy. Instead, they enter it in firefighting mode, with very little margin for error.

KKR Players List IPL 2026

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen (WK), Tim Seifert (WK), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Tejasvi Dahiya (WK),

All-Rounders: Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra.

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani (Replacement), Varun Chakravarthy, Prashant Solanki, Harshit Rana (Injured), Akash Deep (Ruled Out)

Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL Schedule 2026

The BCCI has released the schedule in phases. Here are the confirmed fixtures for KKR in the opening phase:

1) March 29 - vs Mumbai Indians - Mumbai (A) - 7:30 PM

2) April 2 - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata (H) - 7:30 PM

2) April 6 - vs Punjab Kings - Kolkata (H) - 7:30 PM

3) April 9 - vs Lucknow Super Giants - Kolkata (H) - 7:30 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders Strongest Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen (WK), Cameron Green, Rovman Povwell, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh. Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Sub: Umran Malik / Kartik Tyagi

Who is the Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026?

Ajinkya Rahane will lead KKR in IPL 2026. At 37, he is the oldest captain in the IPL this season.

Who is the Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders?

Abhishek Nayar has been appointed as the Head Coach, marking a shift from the Chandrakant Pandit era.

Who is the Assistant Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders?

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson serves as Assistant Coach.

Who is the Mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders?

Dwayne Bravo has joined KKR as Mentor, crossing over from a long association with Chennai Super Kings. Andre Russell will also fill in as a mentor for the season.

Who is the Bowling Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders?

Tim Southee is the KKR Bowling Coach for IPL 2026.

Who is the Fielding Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders?

Dishant Yagnik is the KKR Fielding Coach for IPL 2026.

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