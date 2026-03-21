CSK Season Preview: Full Squad, Match Schedule, Captain, Likely Playing XI, Injured Players And More | IPL 2026

Since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had never finished outside the top four for two successive seasons, until last year. For the first time in their history, CSK finished bottom of the pile in 2025, also marking back-to-back failures to make it to the playoffs after their seventh-place finish in 2024.

However, one important takeaway for the five-time champions from last year was the transformative power of youth. With Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis and Noor Ahmed shining, the franchise have decided to make a sharp pivot from the days of the ‘Dad's Army' and pin their hopes on the exuberance of youth.

The Yellow Army will hope that plan bears immediate fruit as they look to avoid the ignominy of a hat-trick of finishes outside the top four.

A Youth-Driven Reset After 2025 Lessons

Teenage opener Mhatre and South Africa's Brevis injected urgency and attacking intent into a side that had struggled for tempo last season. That appears to have shaped the franchise's auction strategy, with CSK doubling down on youth as a core pillar.

They went on to splash ₹14.2 crore each on 20-year-old left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Prashant Veer and 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, making the duo the most expensive uncapped Indian players in IPL history.

The franchise also brought in power-hitters Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Hakim Khan, while shoring up their spin bowling options with the additions of Rahul Chahar and Akheal Hosein.

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Nathan Ellis' injury is a concern for CSK, as the Australian quick was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. With a dearth of death bowling options, the franchise will have to find an innovative solution to fill that void.

Matt Henry and Zak Foulkes were brought in to add quality overseas bowling options, but none of them possess the same death bowling prowess as Ellis.

However, the most important trade for the franchise happened before the hammer went down at the mini-auction.

The Big-Risks, Big-Rewards Samson Trade

The defining move of CSK's pre-season business was the high-stakes trade of Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson. For over a decade, Jadeja was the heartbeat of CSK, winning three titles with the franchise, however Samson's addition address a huge problem area for the franchise, their powerplay scoring.

CSK's slow starts cost them dearly last season and Samson provides an immediate upgrade into a more aggressive top order alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, with flexibility to shift roles depending on match situations.

It also strengthens their impressive Indian batting core, which in turn allows them to deploy up to three or even four overseas bowlers depending on conditions.

Samson's addition could also signal a shift from the over-reliance on an ageing MS Dhoni, who could move into more of an ‘Impact Sub' while the perennial question continues to chase him, ‘Is this the last season of Thala in the IPL?'

Chennai Super Kings Players List IPL 2026

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma (WK).

All-Rounders: Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Aman Hakim Khan, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, Anshul Kamboj, Zak Foulkes.

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Matt Henry, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis (Ruled Out).

Chennai Super Kings IPL Schedule 2026

The BCCI has released the schedule in phases. Here are the confirmed fixtures for CSK in the opening phase:

March 30 - vs Rajasthan Royals - Guwahati (A) - 7:30 PM

April 03 - vs Punjab Kings - Chennai (H) - 7:30 PM

April 05 - vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Bengaluru (A) - 7:30 PM

April 11 - vs Delhi Capitals - Chennai (H) - 7:30 PM

Chennai Super Kings Strongest Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Matt Henry.

Impact Sub: Mukesh Choudhary / Sarfaraz Khan

Who is the Captain of Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026?

Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK in IPL 2026, continuing in the role after taking over from MS Dhoni.

Who is the Coach of Chennai Super Kings?

Stephen Fleming remains the Head Coach for IPL 2026.

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Who is the Batting Coach of Chennai Super Kings?

Michael Hussey continues as the Batting Coach.

Who is the Bowling Coach of Chennai Super Kings?

Eric Simons and Sridharan Sriram serve as the Bowling Coaches for IPL 2026.

Who is the Fielding Coach of Chennai Super Kings?

James Foster has been appointed as the Fielding Coach for the 2026 season.

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