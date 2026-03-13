'Blessing' In Disguise: KKR Get Muzarabani As Mustafizur Replacement; Zimbabwe Pacer Quits PSL For IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, with the franchise confirming the signing on March 13 ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Mustafizur, who had been signed for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction, was released from the squad following a BCCI directive to the franchise amid recent political tensions involving Bangladesh. Fizz's sudden exit left a gap in KKR's pace department, leading the franchise to the towering 6'8'' Zimbabwean quick who impressed at the recent T20 World Cup.

Muzarabani finished as the tournament's fourth-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets. His standout performance came against Australia where he produced figures of 4/17 to help Zimbabwe secure a famous victory and eventually make it to the Super 8 stage.

Muzarabani Chooses IPL Over PSL

The signing hasn't come without drama as Muzarabani was under contract with Islamabad United to feature in the upcoming Pakistan Super League season, which is set to begin on March 26, just two days before the IPL.

Muzarabani has previously won the PSL with Multan Sultans in 2021. He played six matches and took 10 wickets that season, firing the Multan Sultans to their first PSL title.

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A similar situation unfolded last season when South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch withdrew from his PSL contract with Peshawar Zalmi after being signed by Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement. Bosch's decision resulted in the PSL imposing a one-season ban on the player.

Tactical Fit For KKR

Standing at 6'8” (203 cm), Muzarabani is known for extracting steep bounce from a hard length, a skill that KKR's coaching staff will be looking to deploy particularly on quicker surfaces early in the IPL season.

The signing also addresses a growing injury concern within the KKR pace attack. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana continues to recover from a hamstring injury, while India pacer Harshit Rana is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a knee problem, leaving Muzarabani in contention to feature prominently alongside the league's most expensive overseas player, Cameron Green who was roped in for Rs 25.20 crore.

The Zimbabwe international also has prior exposure to the IPL environment. Muzarabani was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning squad in 2025, although he did not feature in a single match. He had also earlier served as a net bowler with Lucknow Super Giants during the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old right-arm fast bowler is expected to arrive in Kolkata on March 17 to link up with the squad during their pre-season training camp at the Eden Gardens.

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