US Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps On Iran Peace Hopes; Nasdaq Slips Despite SpaceX Buzz

Wall Street was split shortly after the opening bell, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2% at 25,764.8 despite the buzz over the listing of SpaceX, the Elon Musk-led space company whose record $75-billion IPO was oversubcribed four times.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, was up 183 points, or 0.36%, at 51,032.16 as investors in the broader market cheered the likelihood of a peace deal between the United States and Iran.

The S&P 500 was flat, rising less then 0.1% at 7,401.8 at 9:35 am EST.

Traditional aerospace and industrial names heavily buoyed the Dow, led by Boeing, which surged nearly 5.8%, and Honeywell, which added over 6%. On the flip side, software giant Adobe acted as a major drag on the Nasdaq, sliding over 7% after its forward guidance failed to impress Wall Street despite an earnings beat. Meanwhile, Tesla extended its recent hot streak, climbing more than 5% in early trading.

In commodity markets, oil prices plunged as the Middle East risk premium rapidly unwound. The prospect of a diplomatic resolution and an open Strait of Hormuz sent global benchmark Brent crude tumbling more than 3% to slip below $89 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) followed suit, shedding over $3 to trade around $84.66. The sharp drop in crude naturally weighed on energy equities, with sector heavyweights like Exxon Mobil dropping over 2.5%.

Elsewhere, precious metals experienced a sharp rally. Gold futures surged over 2% to trade comfortably above $4,170 an ounce—briefly piercing the $4,200 level—while silver climbed over 5%. The aggressive bidding in metals came as investors recalibrated their inflation expectations and positioned their portfolios ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

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