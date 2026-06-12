FIFA World Cup 2026 US Opening Ceremony: Time, Performers, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

After the grand opening ceremony in Mexico on June 11 followed by Canada on June 12, the FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations continue, with the United States preparing to host its opening match of the tournament against Paraguay.

This year's competition will be the biggest FIFA World Cup ever, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across Mexico, Canada and the United States. To mark the occasion, FIFA has planned three opening ceremonies across the three host nations.

When Is The Opening Ceremony?

The United States' official FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will take place on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. Indian Standard Time on June 13, around 90 minutes before the United States' opening match against Paraguay. The show is expected to run for approximately 13 minutes.

Fans attending the match are being encouraged to arrive early, as stadium gates will open well in advance of kick-off. FIFA has also planned a range of fan activities, entertainment experiences and special activations around the venue before the ceremony begins.

Who Will Perform?

The Los Angeles ceremony will feature a lineup of global artists representing diverse musical styles and cultures. Among the biggest names set to appear are Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla. Several of these artists are also part of FIFA's official music lineup, with collaborations featured on tracks such as "Goals" and "Game Time".

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony: Time, Performers, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

The performances are expected to reflect the global appeal of the FIFA World Cup while highlighting the vibrant entertainment culture of the United States. Actor Jason Sudeikis, also known for his role as Ted Lasso, will appear as a FIFA World Cup 2026 ambassador to welcome fans at the ceremony.

There will also be a special pre-match moment as country duo Dan + Shay will perform the United States national anthem, while Purahéi Soul will perform Paraguay's national anthem ahead of the tournament opener.

How To Watch In India?

Fans in India can watch the opening ceremony live on Zee's Unite8 Sports channels, including Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

The event will also be available for live streaming on Zee5's website and mobile app.

Who Is Behind The Ceremony?

The shows are being produced by Marco Balich, the creative director known for working on Olympic ceremonies and other major global sporting events.

ALSO READ: From Bend It Like Beckham To Shaolin Soccer: Football Films To Watch Amid 2026 FIFA World Cup Buzz

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.