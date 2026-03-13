The Hundred 2026 Auction: Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan Go Unsold As Only Two Pakistan Players Picked; Fans React

A total of 13 players from Pakistan registered for the 2026 auction of The Hundred, but only two players were eventually picked, leaving the vast majority of the country's hopeful prospects without contracts. The outcome quickly became a talking point among fans on social media, particularly given the stature of some of the players overlooked.

The only two players picked were mystery spinners, with Abrar Ahmed becoming the second-highest paid foreigner, signing for £190,000 with Sunrisers Leeds while Usman Tariq joined Birmingham Phoenix for £140,000.

However, several prominent names went unsold, including speedster Haris Rauf, who entered with a £100,000 base price, alongside Shadab Khan and Saim Ayub.

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi withdrew from the draft just hours before the auction.

ALSO READ | SunRisers Leeds' Official X Account Suspended Amid Controversy Over Buying Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction

Why Did So Many Pakistani Players Go Unsold?

Several factors are believed to have influenced this outcome.

One key issue is availability as Pakistan are scheduled to tour the West Indies for a white-ball series during the July-August window. With The Hundred starting from July 21, it would mean players could be unavailable in the group stages.

Another limitation is the overseas quota. Each team in The Hundred can sign only four overseas players, meaning just 32 spots across the eight-team competition.

There was also speculation about the influence of IPL-linked ownership leading to a ‘Shadow Ban' on Pakistani players with four of the eight franchises now having links to IPL owners.

However, that was put to rest by Sunrisers Leeds, who's owners are the owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad, making Ahmed the second-highest paid overseas player in the league.

Fans React To Haris Rauf And Others Going Unsold

The outcome quickly divided opinion online, with many fans questioning how experienced T20 names such as Rauf and Shadab Khan failed to secure deals as some fans felt the outcome reflected factors beyond cricketing merit.

Haris Rauf. Shadab Khan. Saim Ayub.



Three of Pakistan's biggest T20 stars.



All went UNSOLD at The Hundred 2026 auction today.



The same auction where IPL owners now control

4 out of 8 franchises.



Call it coincidence if you want.



Cricket's politics are becoming impossible to… — Cricket Vault | Real Analysis (@Cricket_Vault) March 13, 2026

One user brought up Rauf's stats in the competition to rasie the question of why he was snubbed.

???? HARIS RAUF STATS SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES! ????



- Matches: 12

- Wickets: 16

- Best Bowling: 3/20

- Economy: 6.83@englandcricket With numbers like these, how does a player of merit and performance go unsold? ???? #TheHundredAuction



pic.twitter.com/UVlBHbfRdz — Ahmad Says (@Ahm67518) March 12, 2026

HARIS RAUF UNSOLD



- REASON IS PRETTY CLEAR YOU KNOW#Thehundred pic.twitter.com/peLuySBcFm — Saj (@sjcricinfo) March 12, 2026

Others meanwhile pointed out to the fact that Abrar and Tariq elicited a lot of interest, which proves that performances win you contracts.

Some people are asking why saim and Haris Rauf unsold in the auction at hundred league and the answer is simple when you perform for the national team League Always Bid for u — Aqib yousafzai (@aqibyousafzai29) March 12, 2026

Another user said it could be a reflection of need for more quality spinners rather than pacers in the format.

Pakistani players so far at the Hundred Auction today:



Usman Tariq – Birmingham Phoenix for £140,000



Haris Rauf - unsold



Shadab Khan – unsold



Saim Ayub – unsold



Abrar Ahmed – £190,000 to Sunrisers Leeds



Non performers remained unsold.

Haris Rauf performed well but maybe… pic.twitter.com/JSxOA2b1T9 — Stupidity Daily (@Adil45160212) March 12, 2026

Former Indian cricketer, Ajay Jadeja meanwhile addressed rumours of a 'shadow ban' by asking why there were no bids from the four franchises which aren't linked to Indian ownership.

Haris Rauf when unsold in The Hundred Auction ????



Pakistani fans say, This is discrimination. Why didn't the 4 Indian-owned franchises buy him?



But these Pakistani fans should also question the other 4 non-Indian-owned franchises, who were also not interested in Haris Rauf ???? pic.twitter.com/wtZT4S6O3a — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) March 12, 2026

While one user noted how this is a reflection of Pakistan cricket's downfall, hoping the BCCI wouldn't be blamed for the same.

After Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub also unsold in Auction so far. Shaheen had also withdrawn his name from the auction.



Pakistan cricket's downfall. i hope they don't blame BCCI for this embarrassing auction. #TheHundredAuction — Triya (@triyagulati) March 12, 2026

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