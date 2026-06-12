'Dishonourable People': Trump Rejects Leaked Iran Deal Terms, Condemns Drone Attack On Indian Ships

Rejecting Tehran's claims about an emerging peace agreement, US President Donald Trump said the terms circulated by Iran were inaccurate and unrelated to the written deal under discussion, and denounced an alleged drone attack targeting Indian vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a sharply worded post on Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of misrepresenting the contents of ongoing negotiations with Washington and questioned the country's commitment to reaching a genuine agreement.

“What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” Trump wrote, adding that Iran was “very dishonorable” and incapable of negotiating in good faith.

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Trump also raised concerns over maritime security in the Gulf region, calling an alleged drone attack on Indian vessels departing the Strait of Hormuz “totally unacceptable.”

“Their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST! (sic),” he said.

The remarks come amid renewed efforts by Washington and Tehran to finalise a framework aimed at easing tensions over Iran's nuclear programme.

Iranian state-linked media had earlier reported details of a potential agreement, including Tehran's insistence on retaining uranium enrichment rights.

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The negotiations remain under close scrutiny from Israel, which has repeatedly argued that any agreement must prevent Iran from maintaining nuclear material that could be used for weapons development.

Trump's comments reflects persistent disagreements between the two sides, casting fresh uncertainty over the prospects of a breakthrough in the high-stake talks.

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