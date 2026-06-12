Tata Sons Board Meets To Approve FY26 Accounts

The Board of Tata Sons, the holding company of salt-to-software Tata Group, met here on Friday to review and approve the annual accounts and dividend.

The meeting, attended by Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Tata Trust Chairman Noel Tata and Tata Trust vice chairman Venu Srinivasan, among others, was held at the company's headquarters, Bombay House. The meeting started at 11 am and lasted for around 4 hours, sources said.

Tata Trust holds a majority 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons through various entities. The board approved the company's annual accounts for FY26, sources said.

Sources said that two crucial issues that recently hit the headlines - the extension of Chandrasekaran's tenure and the potential listing of the holding company - were not part of the discussion.

Noel Tata is reportedly reluctant to take Tata Sons public through an IPO. At present, Tata Sons, a core investment company, is classified as one of the top-15 non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) by the RBI, which are mandated to list.

Earlier this month, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the Central Bank would update the list of upper layer NBFCs shortly.

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