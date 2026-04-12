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IPL 2026 Points Table: Krishna (4/28), Buttler (60) & Gill (56) Power Gujarat To Comfortable Win Over Lucknow

GT's dominant win takes them up to fifth spot on the table, replacing LSG who move down to sixth on the IPL 2026 Points Table.

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Krishna (4/28), Buttler (60) & Gill (56) Power Gujarat To Comfortable Win Over Lucknow
Gill scored a solid 56 as GT chased down the total with 8 balls to spare.
X/@IPL

Gujarat Titans leapfrogged their opponents Lucknow Super Giants on the IPL 2026 points table with a comprehensive seven-wicket win at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on Sunday, April 12. The result sees GT move up to fifth spot, pushing LSG down to sixth position on the table due to an inferior net run rate. 

Chasing 165, GT got the job done with 8 balls to spare, a result that not only adds two points to their tally but also provides a boost to their net run rate. The foundation was laid by an 84-run second-wicket stand between Shubman Gill (56) and Jos Buttler (60), effectively taking the game away from LSG in the first half of the chase.

For LSG, the defeat highlights a recurring concern. Their total of 164/8, despite a steady powerplay, once again proved insufficient at home. More importantly, their inability to apply pressure with the ball during the middle overs continues to hurt the team.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna Becomes Season's Leading Wicket-Taker

Earlier in the game, GT put in an excellent bowling effort to restrict the home team to a modest total. Prasidh Krishna's 4/28 not only dismantled LSG's middle order but also took him to the top of the Purple Cap standings.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 Table stands after the LSG vs GT match. 

PosTeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesNo ResultsPointsNet Run Rate
1Rajasthan Royals440082.055
2Punjab Kings430170.720
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru321041.231
4Delhi Capitals422040.322
5Gujarat Titans42204-0.029
6Lucknow Super Giants42204-0.427
7Sunrisers Hyderabad41302-0.024
8Mumbai Indians31202-0.715
9Chennai Super Kings41302-1.532
10Kolkata Knight Riders40311-1.315

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Set To Join KKR Camp After Receiving NOC From Sri Lanka Cricket

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