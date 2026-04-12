IPL 2026 Points Table: Krishna (4/28), Buttler (60) & Gill (56) Power Gujarat To Comfortable Win Over Lucknow

Gujarat Titans leapfrogged their opponents Lucknow Super Giants on the IPL 2026 points table with a comprehensive seven-wicket win at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on Sunday, April 12. The result sees GT move up to fifth spot, pushing LSG down to sixth position on the table due to an inferior net run rate.

Chasing 165, GT got the job done with 8 balls to spare, a result that not only adds two points to their tally but also provides a boost to their net run rate. The foundation was laid by an 84-run second-wicket stand between Shubman Gill (56) and Jos Buttler (60), effectively taking the game away from LSG in the first half of the chase.

For LSG, the defeat highlights a recurring concern. Their total of 164/8, despite a steady powerplay, once again proved insufficient at home. More importantly, their inability to apply pressure with the ball during the middle overs continues to hurt the team.

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Earlier in the game, GT put in an excellent bowling effort to restrict the home team to a modest total. Prasidh Krishna's 4/28 not only dismantled LSG's middle order but also took him to the top of the Purple Cap standings.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 Table stands after the LSG vs GT match.

Pos Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate 1 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 0 8 2.055 2 Punjab Kings 4 3 0 1 7 0.720 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 0 4 1.231 4 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 4 0.322 5 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029 6 Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 0 4 -0.427 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 0 2 -0.024 8 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 9 Chennai Super Kings 4 1 3 0 2 -1.532 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315

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