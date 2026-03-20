IPL 2026: Pathirana Set To Miss Early Matches As Sri Lanka Mandates Fitness Test For NOC

A strict new 'fitness-first' policy from Sri Lanka Cricket has added a new layer of uncertainty around the availability of players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026, which begins on March 28.

The governing body has made it mandatory for all players to clear a physical performance trest in order to obtain a no objection certificate, clearing them to participate in India's premier T20 competition.

The move comes in the aftermath of Sri Lanka's injury-hit T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, where the co-hosts crashed out after losing all three Super 8 matches. The elimination marked a sharp drop from their group-stage form, where they had won three of four games before injuries disrupted momentum.

As a result, SLC has decided to tighten their player management protocols, with the move aimed at prioritising long-term availability for the national team over short-term franchise commitments.

Current Status: Cleared vs Awaiting Tests

As of March 20, seven Sri Lankan players are tied to IPL contracts, with only three having received NOCs so far.

Dushmantha Chameera and Pathum Nissanka (Delhi Capitals), along with Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad), have been cleared after meeting the required benchmarks and have been given their NOCs.

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Matheesha Pathirana, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 18 crore, was one of the players injured during the T20 World Cup, which forced him out after three games. KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar, speaking at the team's pre-season press conference, revealed that the pacer is expected to miss the early part of the season starting "mid-April is when they (SLC) feel he'll be match fit."

Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow SuperGiants) and Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad) both missed the entirety of the T20 World Cup campaign due to injuries. Hasaranga had picked up a hamstring strain, while Malinga suffered a dislocated elbow to his non-bowling arm. Both are nearing full fitness but are yet to undergo testing.

Nuwan Thushara (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) awaits the results of his physical performance test, which will determine his IPL fate.

Structured Fitness Overhaul

Apart from SLC's mandatory fitness test, the board has also initiated an eight-week specialised training programme designed for nationally contracted players.

The programme is aimed at raising baseline fitness standards to ensure players are fit ahead of a packed international calendar. The physical performance test is designed to serve as a mandatory gateway not just for IPL participation, but for all forms of competitive cricket, including domestic and overseas leagues.

Players who fail to meet the prescribed benchmarks will not be issued NOCs, effectively ruling them out of franchise commitments.

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