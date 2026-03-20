IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Full List Of Injured/Unavailable Players For 19th Edition Of Indian Premier League

With the Indian Premier League set to begin on March 28, fitness concerns are already posing selection headaches for most sides. Here is a snapshot of injury updates from across the competition ahead of its start.

Full List Of Players Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

Nathan Ellis — Chennai Super Kings

Nathan Ellis will play no part in IPL 2026 after being sidelined by a hamstring injury. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer had been earmarked as the side's primary option at the death following Matheesha Pathirana's exit.

His absence leaves a notable gap in the closing overs, with Matt Henry and Jamie Overton likely to share those responsibilities, while the franchise weighs up external reinforcements, including Gerald Coetzee, Richard Gleeson and Josh Tongue.

Harshit Rana — Kolkata Knight Riders

Harshit Rana has emerged as a prominent casualty ahead of IPL 2026, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer sidelined following knee surgery earlier this year.

The injury traces back to a ligament strain suffered during India's T20 World Cup warm-up clash against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, where he appeared uncomfortable, aborted his run-up twice and bowled just a solitary over before leaving the field.

He subsequently underwent knee surgery in February at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai. Currently in rehabilitation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical staff, Rana was recently seen on crutches at the BCCI Naman Awards on March 16.

He is expected to miss the entirety of the upcoming season.

Sam Curran — Rajasthan Royals

There is a major setback for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2026, with Sam Curran ruled out due to a suspected groin issue. The England player, who last featured in the T20 World Cup semi-final against India on March 5, is facing an indefinite recovery period.

Curran was acquired from Chennai Super Kings in a trade that sent Sanju Samson in the opposite direction. His absence leaves RR short on overseas all-rounders, with Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira among the remaining options, while the search for a replacement continues.

Jack Edwards — Sunrisers Hyderabad

The SRH all-rounder Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the IPL 2026 tournament due to an injury, as per Cricbuzz report. However, the franchise has not revealed the announcement of the injury and its extent. Edwards was poised to make his maiden IPL appearance with Sunrisers Hyderabad, who secured him for INR 3 crore at the player auction.

Atharva Ankolekar — Mumbai Indians

Atharva Ankolekar has been ruled out of IPL 2026 following a knee injury suffered during a Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad in January. The Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder tore his meniscus in a fielding incident and later underwent surgery at Kokilaben Hospital.

He remains in rehabilitation and will not be available for the upcoming season, with the Mumbai Indians yet to finalise a replacement. The injury comes as a setback for the youngster, who had secured a Rs 30 lakh deal at the December 2025 auction and was set for his IPL debut.

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Mustafizur Rahman — Kolkata Knight Riders (Unavailable)

Mustafizur Rahman will not feature in IPL 2026 despite being fully fit, after the BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release the Bangladesh seamer amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Signed for Rs 9.20 crore at the auction, his absence has prompted KKR to bring in Blessing Muzarabani, who recently exited a deal with Islamabad United and arrives on the back of a 13-wicket campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026.

IPL 2026 Full List Of Injured Players

Pat Cummins — Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins is set to sit out the early part of IPL 2026 as he continues to recover from a lower-back stress injury that has ruled him out of action since December. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain last featured in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide and has since missed the remainder of that series, along with the entire T20 World Cup.

Although cleared by Cricket Australia to travel, he is expected to join the squad in Hyderabad only on March 23 and will not be available for the opening fixtures. In his absence, Ishan Kishan will lead the side, with Abhishek Sharma appointed as deputy, starting with the opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.

Josh Hazlewood — Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB will be without Josh Hazlewood for the early part of IPL 2026, with the Australian quick still recovering from a hamstring strain and a subsequent Achilles complication. Hazlewood has been sidelined since his last appearance for New South Wales in November and missed the entire Ashes series as well as the T20 World Cup.

He remains in rehabilitation in Sydney under Cricket Australia and has not yet been cleared for travel. The seamer is expected to sit out at least the first two matches, with a return likely around mid-April when RCB face Rajasthan Royals. Jacob Duffy is the frontrunner to replace him in the XI, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nuwan Thushara also in contention.

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Matheesha Pathirana — Kolkata Knight Riders

Matheesha Pathirana remains on the road to recovery after a calf strain picked up during the T20 World Cup, but Kolkata Knight Riders are optimistic about his involvement later in the IPL 2026 campaign. The injury occurred during Sri Lanka's clash with Australia in Pallekele on Feb. 16, and while rehabilitation is ongoing, recent updates, including an image of him in KKR colours shared by his management, have offered encouragement.

He is unlikely to feature in the opening fixtures, although a mid-season return is anticipated. The franchise has opted not to name a replacement for their Rs 18 crore signing.

Wanindu Hasaranga — Lucknow Super Giants

A hamstring injury picked up during the T20 World Cup has cast doubt over Wanindu Hasaranga's participation in IPL 2026, with Lucknow Super Giants still awaiting clarity on his fitness.

Hasaranga has yet to receive an official recovery timeline, and there has been no communication from either the franchise or Sri Lanka Cricket. Signed for Rs 2 crore, he could face a race against time to feature this season, with unverified reports suggesting a longer absence.

Lockie Ferguson — Punjab Kings

Lockie Ferguson will be absent for the opening phase of IPL 2026, with the fast bowler opting to take time away from the game following the birth of his child. The Punjab Kings seamer has prioritised family commitments after the T20 World Cup and is expected to join up with the squad later in the tournament. In his absence, Ben Dwarshuis is likely to step in during the early matches.

Eshan Malinga — Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing uncertainty over the availability of their young Sri Lankan quick Eshan Malinga, who suffered a shoulder dislocation during the T20 World Cup in February. The injury forced him out of the remainder of the tournament, and with no clear recovery timeline in place, his participation in IPL 2026 remains in serious doubt.

Matthew Short — Chennai Super Kings

Matthew Short is facing a race against time ahead of IPL 2026 after sustaining a fractured thumb, putting his availability for the opening fixtures in doubt. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder is expected to report to the squad around March 22, although questions remain over his match readiness as he continues his recovery.

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 28 and conclude on May 31. The board released the schedule for the first 20 matches from March 28 to April 12. Check the IPL 2026 schedule here.

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