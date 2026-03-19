CSK Suffer Nathan Ellis Blow: Injury Triggers Death-Bowling Crisis Ahead Of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings' preparation for the Indian Premier League 2026 season have been disrupted just days before their opening fixture, with Australian pacer Nathan Ellis ruled out for the entire season, pushing the franchise into a death-bowling crisis.

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan confirmed on March 19 that Ellis will miss the tournament due to a severe hamstring injury sustained during the recent T20 World Cup. The news has left the franchise scrambling for options with limited time to secure a replacement before their season opener against Rajasthan Royals on March 30.

“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements,” Viswanathan revealed to Sportstar.

The unfortunate injury exposes a structural gap in CSK's squad planning. The Aussie had been signed for Rs 2 crore as a direct replacement for Matheesha Pathirana, whom the franchise released after a below-par 2025 season.

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With Pathirana eventually joining Kolkata Knight Riders for an eye-watering Rs 18 crore, Ellis was brought in to fill the void with his proven death-over skillset. With that plan now disrupted, CSK enter the season without a specialist operator for the final overs.

In-House Options Lack Proven Death-Over Specialists

The immediate burden will shift to Matt Henry and Khaleel Ahmed. Both are effective with the new ball, but their returns at the death remain a concern. English all-rounder Jamie Overton could also offer a solution from within the squad.

Kiwi youngster Zakary Foulkes could also be thrust into the limelight, but the right-arm quick has no previous experience in the IPL.

CSK have a local option in 25-year-old Anshul Kamboj, who impressed last season with 8 wickets in as many games and could be set for a more prominent role this term. Mukesh Choudhary is also in the squad, but injuries have limited him to just one wicket over the past two seasons after his impressive debut season when he picked 16 wickets in 2022.

Limited Options In The Replacement Market

With 11 days to go, the franchise is expected to turn to the “available players” pool, where proven death specialists are scarce.

The likes of Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott and Fazalhaq Farooqi are still available in the international market.

However, the franchise will have to move quickly with the season fast approaching. Having suffered a disastrous 2025 campaign, where they finished at the bottom of the pile, CSK's resurgence or continued downward spiral may now depend on how quickly and effectively they can plug a problem in a phase that often decides outcomes in T20 cricket.

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