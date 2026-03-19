Lionel Messi Hits 900: Who Tops All-Time Top 10 Goalscorers List?

Lionel Messi has scaled yet another peak in his landmark career, becoming only the second player in history to reach 900 goals. The Argentinean reached that number with his latest goal for Inter Miami against Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup at .

In doing so, Messi became only the second player in football history to breach the 900 mark, joining Cristiano Ronaldo in what is effectively a private two-man summit at the top of football's goalscoring pyramid.

The number alone is staggering. The context makes it even more impressive as Messi reached 900 in 1,142 games, 94 fewer than Ronaldo needed, reinforcing his long-standing reputation as the game's most ruthlessly efficient player.

His 900th strike also comes 21 years after his first in senior football, when he netted for Barcelona as a 17-year-old in 2005. Still finding the net with regular ease at 38, Messi is performing at a level that proves he still can contribute within elite footballing circles, similar to long-time rival Ronaldo (41) who continues to redefine limits.

Messi's latest milestone invites us to have a look at the all-time scoring list, one that blends eras and record-keeping inconsistencies.

Top 10 Goalscorers in Football History (Official Senior Goals)

1) Cristiano Ronaldo - 965 (Active)

The all-time leading scorer has redefined longevity and adaptability in football having made his professional debut at 17 with Sporting CP. Now at 41, Ronaldo finds himself chasing the 1,000-goal mark with his sights also set on gaining the one trophy that has eluded him in his career, the FIFA World Cup.

2) Lionel Messi - 900 (Active)

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been the epitome of efficiency in modern football, combining elite playmaking with record-breaking output. The 38-year-old has reached 900 goals in fewer games than any player in history.

3) Pele - 762

Football's first global superstar, 'The King's' official tally excludes hundreds of goals scored during numerous exhibition tours, but his dominance in Brazil's golden era remains unmatched. Pele is the only player in football history to win three FIFA World Cup trophies, winning his first as a 17-year-old in 1958.

4) Romario - 756

A pure penalty-box operator, Romario's game was built on instinct and finishing precision. The Brazilian famously claimed to have scored 1,000 goals including friendlies, youth matches, and exhibition games in his personal tally.

5) Ferenc Puskas - 725

The face of Hungary's golden generation and Real Madrid's early dominance, Puskas was a left-footed scorer who scored 84 goals in 85 international matches for Hungary. In 2009, FIFA honored his legacy by naming the Puskás Award after him, given annually to the player who scores the most aesthetically significant goal of the year.

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6) Josef Bican - 722

The Austrian and Czech footballer was considered one of the most ruthlessly efficient scorers of his time. Bican averaged nearly two goals per game for Slavia Prague, scoring 395 goals in 217 games between 1937-48.

7) Robert Lewandowski - 693 (Active)

The only other active player on the list after Messi and Ronaldo, Lewandowski is still scoring goals at the very top level despite his ripe age of 37. The Polish marksman has been the world's premier #9 for a decade and is currently just seven goals away from becoming only the third active player to join the 700-goal club.

8) Jimmy Jones - 639

A Northern Irish legend who enjoyed most of his success at home, highlighting his domestic dominance. Jones was a phenomenon in the Irish League during the 1940s and 50s, scoring 517 goals for Glenavon alone and inspiring them to three league titles and three Irish Cups.

9) Gerd Muller - 634

Muller was one of football's greatest centre forwards, scoring 565 goals in just 607 games for Bayern Munich, firing them to four Bundesliga titles and three European Cups. Nicknamed "Der Bomber", Muller is the only player in this top 10 to have scored the winning goal in a World Cup Final (1974).

10) Joe Bambrick - 626

A sensation of the pre-war era, Bambrick's legend was built at Linfield and Chelsea in a career that spanned from 1926 to 1943. He remains a cult figure in British football lore, famously holding the record for scoring six goals in a single international match for Ireland against Wales in 1930.

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