FIFA World Cup: From Argentina To Uruguay — History Of Past Boycotts Amid Clouds Over Iran Participation

While withdrawals from the FIFA World Cup are rare in the modern era, they have been a common occurrence in the past, serving more as a footnote for the prevalent geopolitical tensions and administrative realities of the time, than of events that transpired on the pitch.

Iran's potential withdrawal from the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be the latest instance of a "no show" at the World Cup, with the West Asian nation considering a boycott amid escalating tensions due to the ongoing war with co-hosts United States.

To curb this from happening in the modern era, FIFA have heavy regulations in place, with hefty financial and sporting penalties on defaulters. However, earlier editions of the tournament were quite different, with tournaments marked by frequent withdrawals, last-minute exits, and political boycotts.

Here's a look at some of the most notable instances when teams failed to take the field at football's biggest stage.

1930 - Europe Stays Away (Travel & Cost)

Several European nations declined to participate in the inaugural World Cup in Uruguay, citing the long and expensive sea journey to South America. As a result, the tournament had a limited global footprint in its first edition. Major absentees included Italy, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Japan, Siam (Thailand), and Egypt withdrew just before the tournament.

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1934 - Uruguay's Boycott (Political Retaliation)

In a tit-for-tat scenario, defending champions Uruguay refused to travel to Italy after European teams had skipped the 1930 edition. This decision meant that Uruguay remained the only reigning champions not to defend their title.

1938 - Austria Withdraws (Annexation)

Austria qualified for the World Cup but withdrew following the Nazi annexation, with players absorbed into Germany's squad. This remains one of the biggest examples of a geopolitical conflict directly altering tournament participation.

1950 - The "Chaos" World Cup (Multiple Withdrawals)

The Brazil edition saw several withdrawals, including from India, Scotland, Argentina, Turkey and France. India, despite qualifying by default, withdrew due to logistical challenges and the decision to prioritise the Olympics.

Scotland refused to participate after finishing second in the British Home Championship, a decision made by secretary of the Scottish Football Association (SFA) George Graham.

Turkey withdrew due to financial constraints and France, who were invited as a replacement for them, pulled out over concerns around travel distances between venues once the draw was made. Austria withdrew saying their team was too young, while Argentina had a fallout with the Brazilian FA and, hence, refused to participate.

In the end, the tournament featured only 13 countries, instead of 16 as planned, leading to uneven groups and prompting FIFA to gradually formalise qualification and participation rules.

1966 - African Boycott (Representation Protest)

Fifteen African nations withdrew from the World Cup qualifiers after FIFA denied the continent a guaranteed World Cup spot. The winners had to go through a playoff against the team qualifying from Asia/Oceania to decide who makes it to the World Cup.

The boycott led to a major structural overhaul, with Africa awarded a direct qualification place from 1970, a turning point for global representation.

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