World Cup 2026: Iran 'Negotiating' With FIFA To Shift Its Matches To Mexico

Iran has asked FIFA to shift the country's World Cup 2026 matches out of the United States and hold it in Mexico after President Donald Trump had warned that it would not be "appropriate" for the west Asian nation to be at the showpiece event "for their own life and safety".

Trump's statements came in the wake of the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran that has now entered its third week. Iran's football federation president Mehdi Taj has said that a way out of the impasse was to have the team's matches in Mexico.

"When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," Taj said in a statement posted on the X account of the Iranian embassy in Mexico. "We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico."

The FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada. The 48-nation tournament will be played from June 11 to July 19.

Iran have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. Team Melli are scheduled to play two matches in Los Angeles (against Belgium and New Zealand) and one in Seattle (against Egypt).

ESPN reported that Andrew Pragnell, the CEO of New Zealand Football, told local press on Tuesday that he doubts FIFA will relocate Iran's matches.

Last week, Iran Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said that the country's football team would not be able to feature in the upcoming tournament.

Withdrawal from the tournament could result in financial penalties for Iran, along with the risk of suspension from future FIFA competitions. As per the tournament rulebook, FIFA may also choose to replace Iran with another team.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happens If Iran Withdraw Amid War?

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