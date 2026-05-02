Tata Technologies Q4 Results Next Week: Here's All You Need To Know

Tata Technologies Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet next week to review key financial matters for the company. At the meeting, the Board will review and approve the financial results of the company for the final quarter (Q4) of FY2025-26. These results will cover the company's performance for the January to March period and will focus on key financial metrics such as revenue, profits, margins and other aspects. The company will also hold an earnings call after the results to discuss the performance with the investors and analysts.

Tata Technologies Q4 Results Date

The company has informed the exchanges that the Board of Directors will meet on May 4 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2026. These results will include both standalone and consolidated figures.

Tata Technologies Q4 Dividend

In addition, the board will discuss a possible dividend for equity shareholders. If approved, the dividend will be recommended for final approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the company said.

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Tata Technologies Q4 Trading Window

The company also confirmed that its trading window remains closed. This restriction applies to designated persons under insider trading rules. The window has been closed since March 25. It will reopen 48 hours after the financial results are officially declared.

Tata Technologies Q4 Earnings Call

The company also announced that it will hold an earnings call on May 4 from 7 p.m. During this call, it will engage with investors and analysts to discuss the Q4FY26 results and FY27 outlook.

Time:

India: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hong Kong, Singapore: 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

London: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

New York: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Dial-in numbers:

India +912262801124; +91 22 7115 8025

Singapore 8001012045

Hong Kong 800964448

UK 08081011573

USA 18667462133

Tata Technologies Q3FY26 v Q3FY25 Results

Tata Technologies reported consolidated revenue up 3.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,365 crore from Rs 1,317 crore in Q3FY25. Gross profit fell to Rs 357 crore from Rs 377 crore. Operating Ebitda also declined to Rs 193 crore from Rs 234 crore, a drop of 17.6% YoY. Ebitda margin fell to 14.1% from 17.8%.

Tata Technologies Share Price History

Tata Technologies stock has risen 0.87% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. It has gained about 7.37% over one month. The stock is down 16.55% in the six months, 10% year-to-date, and 11% over one year. The 52-week high is Rs 797, recorded on June 11, 2025 on NSE, and the 52-month-low was logged at Rs 507 on March 30, 2026.

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