Axis Bank Opens Its First Digital Locker-Focussed Branch In Delhi

Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd. on Saturday inaugurated its first digital locker-focussed branch in New Delhi.

The new branch marks a step in the bank's effort to reimagine secure banking by bringing together advanced automation, superior security, and differentiated customer experience through sophisticated locker services, Axis Bank said in a statement.

The branch was inaugurated by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju in the presence of the bank's MD Amitabh Chaudhry and Executive Director Munish Sharda.

India is witnessing a widening gap in safe-deposit locker availability, particularly in high-density urban centers. Industry estimates suggest that by 2030, nearly 6 crore affluent Indians are expected to require bank lockers, while the current supply stands at approximately 60 lakh lockers, it said.

ALSO READ: Rohit Jain Appointed RBI Deputy Governor for 3 Years

This gap is more pronounced in large cities, where urban living is increasingly centred around gated residential developments.

Axis Bank's Digital Locker-focused branch addresses this evolving need through a compact, technology-enabled format that offers secure, automated locker services within premium residential ecosystems, it said.

By rethinking branch design and service delivery, the bank is strengthening its physical presence in dense urban locations while offering customers greater control, privacy, and convenience, it said.

It has centrally-monitored vault with multi-layered surveillance and sensor-based protection with 24x7 access, it said.

ALSO READ: Federal Bank To Acquire Select Credit Card Portfolio From Standard Chartered Bank

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.