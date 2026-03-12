FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happens If Iran Withdraw Amid War?

Iran Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali has said that the country's football team will not be able to feature in the upcoming tournament that will be jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

“Considering that this corrupt ⁠regime has ⁠assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ⁠can we ⁠participate in ⁠the World Cup,” Donyamali said.

Donyamali statement comes a few days after the president of Iran's football federation Mehdi Taj said: " What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope."

Although the World Cup, the year's biggest sporting event, is still nearly three months away, things could change for the better. But if the conflict stretches, Iran's participation in the 48-team tournament would be unlikely.

What Happens If Iran Doesn't Participate In World Cup?

Iran, which are placed in Group G, will face New Zealand and Belgium in California in their first two matches before a final group game against Egypt in Seattle.

If Iran pulls out of the tournament, the situation will be handled under Article 6 of FIFA's World Cup regulations.

If a team withdraws more than 30 days before the tournament, it will be fined at least 250,000 Swiss Francs (about Rs 2.96 crore).

If a team withdraws within 30 days of the tournament, the fine increases to at least 500,000 Swiss Francs.

Teams that withdraw must also return any preparation money or financial support received from FIFA.

What If Iran Withdraws Once Tournament Is Underway?

If a team withdraws after the World Cup has already begun, the punishment can be much more serious. Possible penalties include:

Expulsion from future FIFA tournaments

Replacement by another national team

Compensation for financial losses caused to FIFA or other teams

Which Countries Are Likely To Replace Iran?

In Iran withdraws, FIFA can change Group G to just three teams as per the 2026 World Cup regulations that were released last year. But it will result in few less matches, which can upset TV deals.

The football federation can replace Iran with another team, but selecting a replacement is not easy, according to a report by ESPN.

Iran had Group A in the Asian qualification round and secured an automatic place at the World Cup, followed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a subsequent group format. The United Arab Emirates and Iraq faced each other in a playoff round, which the latter won to earn a place in inter-confederation playoffs, ESPN reported.

If Iraq qualifies, then the UAE will be the next available Asian side. However, FIFA can take the unlikely step of looking outside of Asia and choose a loser of the inter-confederation playoffs, the report added.

