'PM Modi, Amit Shah Did A Good Job': Shashi Tharoor Lauds BJP Sweep In Bengal, Assam

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday acknowledged the Bharatiya Janata Party's strong showing in West Bengal and Assam, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for executing highly effective election campaigns.

Tharoor said the BJP's success stemmed from its professional approach, robust organisational network and extensive deployment of resources.

He said that the party's meticulous planning and campaign management offer lessons for rivals seeking to sharpen their electoral strategies.

"They (PM Modi and HM Amit Shah) have done a good job in Bengal and Assam and that's partially because they are very good at conducting elections. They are professionally organised. They have strong organisational strength. They put a lot of resources, including financial resources, into their campaign," Tharoor told news agency ANI.

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At the same time, the Congress leader cautioned that political success should be accompanied by responsible messaging.

He expressed hope that the narrative emerging from such victories would emphasise unity rather than deepen social or political divisions.

"There are things that all of us can learn from that. I would only hope that their message will be one of uniting Indians and not dividing them," he said.

His remarks come as Opposition parties assess their performance and explore ways to counter the BJP's well-structured campaign machinery in future elections.

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Commenting on developments in Kerala, Tharoor welcomed the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) performance as the party had crossed the majority mark.

He said the verdict reflected a desire for change after a decade of Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule, even as some prominent leaders trailed in the counting.

Tharoor added that the choice of the next chief minister would be finalised after consultations among newly elected MLAs once the results are officially declared, signalling a collective decision-making process within the party.

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