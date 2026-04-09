IPL 2026: Magnificent Mukul Choudhary Stuns Kolkata Knight Riders With Seven-Six Blitz — Watch

Mukul Choudhary smashed seven sixes and two fours during his 27-ball blitz to guide Lucknow Super Giants to victory in a nail-biting finish at Eden Gardens.

The 21-year-old scored an unbeaten 54*, finishing with a strike-rate of 200 to extend Kolkata Knight Riders' winless start to the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Walking in with his side struggling at 104/5 in the 13th over and with 54 runs needed off the final four overs, Choudhary gave his side hope with a 4 and 6 off consecutive deliveries against Vaibhav Arora in the 17th over. The six in question was a typical MS Dhoin-styled helicopter shot laying down a marker for what was to come.

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Choudhary's next two sixes came against Kartik Tyagi in the 18th over, the youngster once again showing some strong wristwork to reach out and slap the 1st delivery over long-off before whipping the 4th ball over long-on, reducing the equation to 30 needed off the final 12 balls.

Facing Cameron Green in the 19th over, he pulled the 3rd delivery over long leg for a flat six. Choudhary ended the over with a four and a six off the last two balls to leave LSG needing 14 off the final over with Avesh Khan in strike.

Khan diligently rotated strike off the first delivery to give his hot-handed teammate the remaining five balls to score the 13 runs needed. Choudhary immediately delivered by clearing his front foot on the 2nd delivery and depositing the back of length delivery over deep square leg for the sixth maximum of his innings.

With 7 needed off the final 4 deliveires, Arora nailed back-to-back yorkers to add another plot-twist and give KKR some hope of a late comeback.

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Arora just about missed his length on the penultimate delivery and Choudhary reached well outside off to whip is superbly over cover for the seventh six of his incredible innings. With the scores tied, Arora banged in a short ball on the final delivery and this time Choudhary didn't manage to connect but the batters stole a bye to seal the win.

Earlier in the chase, Ayush Badoni's 54 had provided a platform, but LSG appeared to be slipping as wickets fell in clusters in their chase of 182. Choudhary's innings carried them across the line with just 3 wickets and 0 balls to spare.

The win ensured LSG continue their upward march on the table to reach fifth spot with two wins from three games. KKR remain winless after four games, remaining second-from-bottom after just one point courtesy their washout against PBKS.

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