Trump To India: 'You Can Count On Me 100%'; Calls Modi 'Great Friend'

US President Donald Trump reiterated his strong backing for India and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephonic interaction facilitated by newly appointed US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi.

"India can count on me 100%. If they ever need help, they know where to call," Trump said during the interaction. "We've never been closer to India, and India can count on me 100% and our country."

The US President also described Modi as “great” and “my friend”, adding, “I'm a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi.”

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Highlighting the current state of the US economy, Trump said, “We're doing well. We're setting records. We have a record economy, a record stock market, and anything India wants, we get.”

Trump also praised US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling him “the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the US”.

"Well, Marco is the greatest. He's going down as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the US,” Trump said, after Gor mentioned Rubio's presence at the event.

Concluding his remarks, Trump said, “Say hello to Prime Minister Modi and let him know I'm a big fan.”

Earlier, Ambassador Sergio Gor underscored the personal chemistry between Trump and Modi, saying, “Every time the President and I speak, one of the first questions the President will ask is, ‘How is my friend, the Prime Minister, doing?'”

“That is something important to convey because this relationship is not new,” Gor added.

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