The Week Ahead: Suzlon, Asian Paints Q4 Earnings, SME IPOs To IPL 2026 Playoffs

The Indian equity markets enter the week starting May 25 amid a backdrop of sustained institutional activity and the final heavy leg of corporate earnings announcements.

Market participants are balancing domestic financial results against volatile global energy indices and pressure on the local currency.

Global Cues

Crude Oil: Brent crude prices moved upwards and are trading near the $105 per barrel mark as market participants grow skeptical about a diplomatic breakthrough in U.S.-Iran peace talks.

Currency: The rupee's strength is going to be crucial in the coming days as the Indian currency has been spiralling in the face of the US greenback's persistent strength, hovering around the 96.00 range amidst global bond market volatility.

The Primary Market

Upcoming SME IPOs:

Yaashvi Jewellers Ltd (BSE SME): Opens on Monday and closes on Wednesday.

SMR Jewels Ltd (BSE SME): Opens on Tuesday and closes on Friday.

Rajnandini Fashion India Ltd (BSE SME): Opens on Tuesday and closes on Friday. (Note: Bidding windows for ongoing issues Q-Line Biotech Ltd, Autofurnish Ltd, and Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd close on Monday, while M R Maniveni Foods Ltd concludes on Tuesday.

Key Listings

NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd (NSE SME): Listing on Monday; Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Ltd (BSE SME): Listing on Wednesday; Q-Line Biotech Ltd, Autofurnish Ltd, and Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd (NSE/BSE SME): Scheduled for Friday.

Q4 Earnings To Watch

Some of the big companies expected to report their Q4 earnings this week include Suzlon, Asian Paints, BEML and Siemens.

May 25: Suzlon, RVNL, Pine Labs, NBCC (India) Ltd., Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd., Awfis Space Solutions Ltd., Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd., Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.

May 26: Siemens Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd., Brainbees Solutions Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

May 27: Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd., Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd., Om Freight Forwarders Ltd.

May 28: Amkay Products Ltd., ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hindustan Motors Ltd., Hawkins Cookers Ltd., MMTC Ltd.

May 29: BEML Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

May 30: Bharat Gears Ltd., Supertex Industries Ltd., Titan Biotech Ltd.

IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League 2026 reaches its high-stakes ultimate playoff phase this week. Key matches include Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, 26 May at Dharamshala, and the Eliminator on Wednesday, 27 May at New Chandigarh.

The battle intensifies with Qualifier 2 on Friday, 29 May, culminating in the grand IPL 2026 Final on Sunday, 31 May at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

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