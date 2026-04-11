IPL 2026 CSK vs DC: Chennai Rain Forecast Ahead Of Chepauk Showdown

Chennai Super Kings will look for their first points of the 2026 Indian Premier League season when they face Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Saturday evening. Chennai weather could become a key factor, with rain and high humidity forecast for the match.

The fixture carries early-season importance for both teams. CSK are yet to win this season after losses to Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Delhi Capitals started with two wins before a one-run defeat to Gujarat Titans.

Weather Watch

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Chennai is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the evening.

Temperatures are expected to range between 28°C and 34°C. Humidity is forecast to be around 80%, which could test players during the contest.

Season So Far

Five-time champions Chennai need a response after three straight defeats. Another loss would deepen pressure in the early phase of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals, in contrast, have shown strong form despite their narrow defeat last time out. Two wins from three matches keep them in the mix near the top half of the table.

Points Table

Rajasthan Royals moved to the top of the table on Friday with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

RCB posted 201/8 after Rajat Patidar made 63 off 40 balls. Rajasthan Royals chased the target with ease as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 78 off 26 deliveries and Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 81 from 43 balls.

With four wins in four matches, Rajasthan Royals lead the standings. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are third with two wins and one defeat.

Check IPL Points Table 2026 Here: Sooryavanshi (78), Jurel (81*) Power RR To Statement Win, Hand Defending Champions RCB Their First Defeat

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