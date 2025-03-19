IPL 2026 Points Table: Sooryavanshi (78), Jurel (81*) Power RR To Statement Win, Hand Defending Champions RCB Their First Defeat

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (78 off 26 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (81* off 43) were the stars of the show as Rajasthan Royals continued their strong start to the IPL 2026 campaign with a commanding win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, RR conceded 201/8 despite reducing RCB to 94/6 at one stage. Captain Rajat Patidar anchored the recovery with 63 off 40 balls (4 fours, 4 sixes), after Virat Kohli provided early momentum with 32 off 16 balls. Venkatesh Iyer, introduced as an Impact Sub, produced a late onslaught with 29* off 15 balls, including 21 runs in the final over to push RCB past the 200-mark.

RR's bowling effort was shared, with Brijesh Sharma (2/37), Ravi Bishnoi (2/32), and Jofra Archer (2/33) picking up two wickets each to keep RCB in check through key phases. Bishnoi strengthened his hold on the 'Purple Cap', taking his tally to nine wickets in four matches.

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In response, RR delivered one of the most explosive starts of the season. The chase was headlined by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who equalled his own record for the fastest fifty of IPL 2026, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls. He struck 78 off 26 deliveries (8 fours, 7 sixes), dismantling RCB's pace attack, including Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

RR raced to 97/1 in the powerplay, their highest-ever total in the first six overs in IPL history, effectively taking the game away from RCB early in the chase.

Dhruv Jurel ensured there was no slowdown after Sooryavanshi's dismissal, scoring an unbeaten 81* off just 43 balls to anchor the remainder of the chase. RR chased down the 202-run target with ease, sealing the result with six wickets and two overs to spare.

The result extends Rajasthan Royals' winning run and strengthens their position at the top of the IPL 2026 points table, while also handing RCB their first taste of defeat since winning their maiden IPL title.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 table stands after RR vs RCB at Guwahati:

Pos Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate 1 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 4 0 0 8 2.055 2 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 3 2 0 1 5 0.637 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 3 2 1 0 4 1.231 4 Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 0 4 0.811 5 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 3 2 1 0 4 -0.359 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 1 2 0 2 0.275 7 Gujarat Titans (GT) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.27 8 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 9 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 0 2 1 1 -1.315 10 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

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