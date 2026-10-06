India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: India will begin its five-match T20I series against West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday, October 6, after winning the preceding ODI series 2-1.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Date and Time

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played on Tuesday, October 6. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 p.m. IST.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Venue

The first T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

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India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match live on the JioHotstar app and the website.

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India vs West Indies 1st T20I Probable XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

West Indies: Kamil Pooran, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

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India vs West Indies T20 Head-To-Head

India leads the T20I head-to-head record against West Indies, having won 20 of the 31 matches between the sides. West Indies have won 10, while one match ended without a result.

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India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Team News

Shreyas Iyer will captain the Indian side, with Tilak Varma named his deputy. The squad also features 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Only three members of the Indian ODI squad — Naman Dhir, Kuldeep Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy — have been included in the T20I squad. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the T20I series. Mayank Yadav has also been included in the T20I squad.

West Indies, meanwhile, have included nine new faces in their T20I group. The squad also features experienced players such as Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein. Shai Hope, who scored two centuries in the ODI series, will lead the West Indies side as the visitors look to secure a rare T20I series win in India.

The five-match series will conclude on October 17, with Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru hosting the remaining four matches.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Squads

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer

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