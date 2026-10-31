India vs UAE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Match Live In India

Krunal Pandya-led India will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a Group C match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Saturday, October 31.

The contest will be India's second match of the tournament, having faced Pakistan in their opening fixture on Friday. India are placed in Group C alongside Pakistan and the UAE, with all three teams competing for a place in the knockout stages.

India head into the contest after suffering a four-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening Group C fixture on Friday. Batting first, India managed 88/5 in their allotted six overs, with Shashank Singh top-scoring with 40 off just 11 deliveries.

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Pakistan chased down the target in just 3.5 overs, scoring 92/2, with Khawaja Nafay (41 off 12 balls) and Abbas Afridi (35 off eight balls) leading the charge. Abbas Afridi smashed five sixes in Krunal Pandya's opening over of the chase.

The 22nd edition of the Hong Kong Sixes features 12 teams competing across three days in a fast-paced six-a-side format. UAE will be led by Khalid Shah, while India will be captained by Krunal Pandya.

India vs UAE: Date And Time

The UAE vs India Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match will be played on Saturday, October 31. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. IST.

India vs UAE: Venue

The match will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

How To Watch India vs UAE Live Telecast?

No televison broadcaster has been confirmed as of now for the upcmoming contest.

How To Watch India vs UAE Live Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the UAE vs India Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website.

India vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Squads

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India squad: Krunal Pandya (captain), Rahul Tripathi (wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya.

UAE squad: Khalid Shah (captain), Zahid Ali, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Farooq, Maroof Merchant, Ansh Tandon and Zuhaib Zubair.

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