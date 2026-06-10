India vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Fresh from a commanding victory in the one-off Test against Afghanistan last week, India will turn their attention to the ODI format as they gear up to host the visitors in a three-match series, beginning on June 13.

Cleared to play just hours ago, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Wednesday ruled out of the series after picking up a fresh quadriceps strain. It is learnt that the new injury could be a result of him bowling the full quota of 10 overs at the CoE during the assessment, news agency PTI reported.

"With three weeks for recovery, there is absolutely no chance of him playing the ODI series as his rehabilitation will not be complete," a BCCI source told the news agency.

The latest injury setback to the 32-year-old all-rounder comes at a time when he is being pushed towards playing more ODI cricket with next year's ODI World Cup in mind.

The ODI series against Afghanistan begins on Saturday at Dharamsala followed by games in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and 20 respectively.

Meanwhile, senior batter Rohit Sharma has been cleared by the Sports Science team of BCCI's Centre of Excellence to participate in the upcoming series. Sharma's fitness was a concern after he missed five consecutive IPL matches for the Mumbai Indians due to a right hamstring problem.

Star batter Virat Kohli is already missing the series owing to a hamstring injury. Yashasvi Jaiswal was named as his replacement. Speaking on the development, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said Kohli might be fit for the England ODIs, but there is no definitive timeline from the physio yet.

“With Virat, at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the finals. We will assess him (but) we don't know the timelines yet,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters.

“Yashasvi will be his replacement. But it looks like he (Kohli) might be fit for that England one-day series (in July) but again, it's not a definitive answer. So, don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet,” Agarkar added.

Left-handed batter Hashmatullah Shahidi will once again lead his team in the three ODIs against India. The ODI squad features top players including Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi and Ibrahim Zadran. Young spinner Ghazanfar has been rewarded for his exploits in the IPL. He snapped 15 wickets in 11 games for Mumbai Indians.

India vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Schedule

Date Match Time Venue June 13 1st ODI 1:30 p.m. Dharamshala June 17 2nd ODI 1:30 p.m. Lucknow June 20 3rd ODI 1:30 p.m. Chennai

India vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Live Telecast

The India vs Afghanistan ODI series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Live Streaming

The India vs Afghanistan ODI series will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.

Note: BCCI is yet to name a replacement for Hardik Pandya.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.