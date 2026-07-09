IND Vs ENG, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Vs India Match

India's tour of England has got off to a disappointing start, with the side still searching for its first win after three matches that produced two defeats and one washout. However, with two fixtures still to come, the visitors remain in contention to draw the series. They will look to revive their campaign when they face England at the County Ground, Bristol, on Thursday.

With the opening match at Chester-le-Street abandoned because of rain, England capitalised by winning the next two encounters: first by four wickets and then by a dominant 125-run margin, to move 2-0 ahead in the series.

Packed with some of the world's finest T20 batters and strengthened by the inclusion of rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India's batting unit failed to fire in the third T20I. The chase of 201 unravelled quickly, with the side dismissed for just 76 inside 12 overs.

Perhaps the biggest selection headache for the team management concerns Sanju Samson, who lost his place after the opening T20I as 15-year-old batting wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was preferred in the next two matches.

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England's fast bowlers ripped through India's batting order in Nottingham, dismissing the visitors for a mere 76. Following their record 125-run defeat in T20Is, India head into the fourth match knowing that only a win will preserve their hopes of drawing the series.

India's bowlers have been unable to apply sustained pressure on England's batters.

Although Axar Patel delivered an economical spell in the second T20I, returning figures of 1 for 20, he could not produce a similar display in the next match.

Ravi Bishnoi missed out on the third T20I after a forgettable outing in the second fixture, where he conceded 29 runs in one over and sent down three no-balls.

India vs England 4th T20I: Date And Time

The India vs England 4th T20I match will be played on Thursday, July 9 from 10 p.m. IST.

India vs England 4th T20I: Venue

The India vs England 4th T20I match will be played at County Ground, Bristol.

India vs England 4th T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs England 4th T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India vs England 4th T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the India vs England 4th T20I match on the JioHotstar app and website.

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India vs England 4th T20I: Probable Playing XIs

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

India vs England Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood

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