How Rohit Sharma's Bond With Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar Broke Down: Report

The widespread speculations that India's ODI match against England at Lord's on Sunday could be Rohit Sharma's final international match has been firmly refuted by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. The BCCI has also the selectors to stay silent on the row.

Now a report has emerged which suggests that the former Indian captain is having a strained relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

According to the report by the PTI, it was Rohit who had personally urged Gambhir to take over as India's head coach during the 2024 Indian Premier League. The conversation reportedly took place during a Kolkata Knight Riders training session at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, when Rahul Dravid was preparing to step down after the T20 World Cup.

The report claimed Rohit approached Gambhir and said, "Gauti bhai Indian team mein aa jaao (Gauti bhai, join the Indian team)," to which Gambhir allegedly replied, "If you remain captain, I will definitely join."

Also Read | BCCI Asks Selectors To Stay Silent As Row Over Rohit Sharma's Future Intensifies: Report

However, PTI reported that the relationship between the two began to deteriorate following India's 3-0 home Test series defeat to New Zealand and worsened further during the team's 2024-25 tour of Australia, which India lost 3-1.

One key moment reportedly came on the eve of the Sydney Test, when Rohit held a lengthy discussion with Gambhir and Agarkar during training at the Sydney Cricket Ground. According to the report, Rohit wanted to sit out the match because of his poor form, but Agarkar opposed the move, arguing that it could complicate his selection for India's tour of England later in the year.

The report added that Rohit was keen to retire from Test cricket immediately after the match. However, instead of making an announcement, he told broadcasters, "I am a father of two. I know what is good for me."

PTI claimed that Rohit's remarks caught both Gambhir and Agarkar by surprise, contributing to a breakdown in mutual trust between the trio.

The three-match ODI series between India and England stand at 1-1.

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