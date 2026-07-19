Harsh Dubey Replaces Injured Washington Sundar In India's Squad For Third England ODI

Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey has been added to India's squad for the third and final ODI against England after Washington Sundar was ruled out with a hamstring injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday.

Sundar sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, where England levelled the three-match series with a victory. The all-rounder will miss the series decider at Lord's on Sunday. Earlier, IANS had reported that Sundar's hamstring strain would sideline him for the final ODI and require a couple of weeks of rest and recovery.

In a statement, the BCCI said, "Washington sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. He will undergo scans and seek a specialist opinion for further management of his injury."

Dubey earned his maiden ODI cap against Afghanistan in Dharamshala in June, impressing with figures of 3/47. He also featured in India A's 1-0 red-ball series win over Sri Lanka, claiming four wickets while contributing scores of 30 and 29 with the bat.

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The 23-year-old has played 11 matches in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last two years and picked 13 wickets.

His inclusion strengthens India's spin department alongside Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for the series-deciding encounter.

Following the England series, Dubey will travel to Zimbabwe for India's three-match ODI series, scheduled to begin on July 23 in Harare. The remaining matches will be played on July 25 and July 26 at the Harare Sports Club.

India squad for the third ODI: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey.

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