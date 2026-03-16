Formula 1 Rules To Stay; Teams Discuss Engine Tweaks Amid Driver Concerns

Formula 1 rules are unlikely to undergo full revision, however the teams will be asked to adjust the car engines in the coming weeks, GP Blog has reported. As things stand, the Formula 1 world is split into two camps.

One camp strongly feels the races are fantastic thanks to the new technical regulations and hopes the current rules remain unchanged. The other side, backed by four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, dislike what they see as artificial racing.

This camp believes it is not the best driver who wins a race, but the one who manages to recharge their battery most effectively. This group would prefer to see the rules changed as soon as possible.

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The two camps are unlikely to get their demands fulfilled in the near future.

It is almost certain that Formula 1 will not suddenly abandon the direction it took ahead of the 2026 season. The introduction of something like a V8 engine — and eliminating the battery that Verstappen dislikes — is not being considered in the short term.

However, teams are likely to converge soon again to discuss smaller adjustments in the engines that can be made. One persistent issue is the start procedure, which has become so complicated that drivers sometimes struggle to even get moving. The Dutch racer has already experienced this problem three times this season.

There are also discussions about changing the balance between battery power and the internal combustion engine. This would make drivers less dependent on charging the battery, meaning they would not have to lift off the throttle as often on the straights.

According to GP Blog, all the teams agree that something needs to be done, but the right decisions have to be made. In the coming weeks there will be meetings between Formula 1, the FIA, and the eleven constructors to reach a consensus. However, it will take some time to implement the changes that have been decided.

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In that regard, the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which have been cancelled due to ongoing Iran-US-Israel war, might prove helpful as the break in the Formula 1 calendar will give all the stakeholders the time to discuss and prepare for the changes. Changes are likely to be implemented by the time the races resume in May.

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