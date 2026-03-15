MotoGP Postpones Qatar Grand Prix Amid West Asia War

The Iran-US-Israel war continues to disrupt the sports calendar. The MotoGP is the latest to get affected due to the conflict. The Qatar Grand Prix scheduled for April 12 has now been postponed.

The fourth race of the 2026 season was planned for the weekend of April 10 to April 12. However, the race will now take place on Nov. 8.

"MotoGP confirms that the Qatar Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed to November 8 due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Following extensive scenario planning and calendar analysis, the revised date has been chosen to ensure minimal disruption to the wider MotoGP schedule," the statement said.

The change in the Qatar Grand Prix date has forced the MotoGP to push back the race in Portugal. The race in Portugal was originally planned for November 15 and will now happen on Nov. 22 while the season-ending race in Valencia is set to take place on Nov. 29.

The next two races of the season set to take place in Brazil and USA on March 22 and March 29 respectively, will go ahead as scheduled.

Formula One Also Affected

Formula One had also announced that it was forced to cancel its Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, scheduled for April, will not take place due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Also Read: US-Israel-Iran War Disrupts Global Sports: Cricket, Hockey, Tennis Football Events Affected

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